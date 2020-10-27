Metro seeks feedback on proposed name changes for 2 stations

Metro is seeking public feedback on proposed name changes for two of its stations — one in Prince George's County and another in Fairfax County.

Those jurisdictions have requested name changes for the Tysons Corner Station in Virginia and Prince George’s Plaza Station in Maryland.

The proposed new names would be “Tysons Station,” dropping the word “Corner,” and “Hyattsville Crossing.”

The name of the adjacent “West Hyattsville Station” would not change, Metro said.

In accordance with Metro policy, the jurisdictions recommending the name changes are responsible for paying to reprint maps, create new signs and reprogram systems.

Metro’s Board of Directors has the authority to approve or decline name-change requests.

In a news release, Metro said station names should identify locations’ geographic features or centers of activity, be distinctive and invoke imagery and not be longer than 19 characters, except for transfer station names, which have a cap of 13.

The public can respond to the proposed names online until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.