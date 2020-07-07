Red Line train derails outside Silver Spring Metro station

A Metro train has derailed outside the Silver Spring Metro station on Tuesday. This is a developing story.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

A WTOP reporter is headed to the scene.

Service has been suspended between the Takoma and Wheaton stations.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the train derailed at the platform.

A Metro train has derailed outside the Silver Spring Metro station on Tuesday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.