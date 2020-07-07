CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Red Line train derails outside Silver Spring Metro station

Teta Alim

July 7, 2020, 12:07 PM

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews respond to the Silver Spring Metro station area for a train derailment on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Courtesy Pete Piringer via Twitter)

A Metro train has derailed outside the Silver Spring Metro station on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the train derailed at the platform.

Service has been suspended between the Takoma and Wheaton stations.

A WTOP reporter is headed to the scene.

Metro riders should expect delays.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

