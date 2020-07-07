Red Line train derails outside Silver Spring Metro station

A Metro train has derailed outside the Silver Spring Metro station on Tuesday. This is a developing story.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the train derailed at the platform.
Service has been suspended between the Takoma and Wheaton stations.
A WTOP reporter is headed to the scene.
Metro riders should expect delays.
This is a breaking story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
