Metro to pay for lawyers for board members subpoenaed in Jack Evans criminal probe

The board approved the action Thursday, which also disclosed that the two board members subpoenaed to testify and provide documents in the criminal probe into Evans were Maryland’s Clarence Crawford and federal appointee David Horner.

Crawford just left the board but had led the Ethics Committee investigation that found Evans had used his public position for personal gain and to benefit a client.

Horner was another of the four members of the committee.

The subpoenas were issued July 3, just days after Evans resigned from the Metro Board, Metro General Counsel Patty Lee said.

In addition to the criminal probe, Evans faces a separate D.C. Council investigation and was removed this week as the D.C. Council’s Finance Committee chair.

