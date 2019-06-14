Father’s Day weekend Metro work, road closures

Metro’s ongoing shutdown and Green Line single tracking are the biggest disruptions for riders this Father’s Day weekend. Here's what you need to know as you make Father's Day plans around the area.

Metro’s ongoing shutdown and Green Line single tracking are the biggest disruptions for riders this Father’s Day weekend.

There are also construction-related road closures and events across the region.

On Metro, the six stations on the Blue and Yellow Lines south of Reagan National Airport are closed until September.

Saturday and Sunday, Blue Line riders at the other end of the line also have longer than usual waits since single-tracking between Morgan Boulevard and Largo Town Center means only Silver Line trains are scheduled to run to and from Largo. Blue Line trains will go to New Carrollton instead, which will reduce typical waits for Orange Line riders in Maryland and eastern D.C.

On the Green Line, trains are scheduled only every 24 minutes this weekend with single-tracking between Naylor Rd. and Anacostia. The Nationals are at home this weekend.

Red Line single-tracking is limited to after 10 p.m.

On the roads in Arlington, the Columbia Pike Blues Festival closes Walter Reed Drive all day Saturday. The actual event runs from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Among other events, carnivals and more across the region, Saturday morning, a 5K closes parts of South Joyce St. and Army Navy Drive in Pentagon City.

In the District, a television miniseries shoot closes a few streets around Judiciary Square on Saturday afternoon and Constitution Ave. NW and Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd St. and 7th St. from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.