HBO’s ‘Plot Against America’ to shut down DC streets this weekend for filming

An HBO miniseries is filming in downtown Washington this weekend, and along with lights, cameras, action, multiple streets will be closed over the course of the filming.

An HBO miniseries is filming in downtown Washington this weekend, and along with lights, cameras, action, multiple streets will be closed over the course of the filming.

The TV juggernaut is shooting “The Plot Against America” — based off Philip Roth’s novel — in D.C. from Friday to Sunday.

It’s a period piece set in an alternate 1940s and includes era-style clothes and military.

WTOP sports reporter J. Brooks describes what it's like for actors who audition or act in shows when they come to D.C. WTOP/Neal Augenstein https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/0614_acting.mp3 Download audio

Streets temporarily closed with intermittent traffic control from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday:

17th Street NW between New York Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW

18th Street NW between Virginia Avenue NW and E Street NW

Streets closed Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Indiana Avenue NW between 4th and 5th streets NW

C Street NW between 3rd and 6th streets NW

Streets temporarily closed with intermittent traffic control from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday:

Constitution Avenue NW between 3rd 9th streets NW

3rd Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets NW

7th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW

Below is a map of the impacted streets:

Editor’s note 6/12: This story has been updated with new closure times for Saturday and Sunday. (6/14) The story has been updated with the name of the production.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.