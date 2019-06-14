202
HBO’s ‘Plot Against America’ to shut down DC streets this weekend for filming

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 14, 2019 8:57 am 06/14/2019 08:57am
An HBO miniseries is filming in downtown Washington this weekend, and along with lights, cameras, action, multiple streets will be closed over the course of the filming.

The TV juggernaut is shooting “The Plot Against America” — based off Philip Roth’s novel — in D.C. from Friday to Sunday.

It’s a period piece set in an alternate 1940s and includes era-style clothes and military.

Streets temporarily closed with intermittent traffic control from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday:

  • 17th Street NW between New York Avenue NW and Constitution Avenue NW
  • 18th Street NW between Virginia Avenue NW and E Street NW

Streets closed Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Indiana Avenue NW between 4th and 5th streets NW
  • C Street NW between 3rd and 6th streets NW

Streets temporarily closed with intermittent traffic control from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday:

  • Constitution Avenue NW between 3rd 9th streets NW
  • 3rd Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets NW
  • 7th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Madison Drive NW

Below is a map of the impacted streets:

Editor’s note 6/12: This story has been updated with new closure times for Saturday and Sunday. (6/14) The story has been updated with the name of the production.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

