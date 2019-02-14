What to expect on Metro and other transit options Presidents Day weekend

A Yellow Line shutdown and track work on all other lines will slow Metro riders over Presidents Day weekend.

The long weekend also means changes for other transportation options.

Metro

On Metro, there are no Yellow Line subway trains Saturday, Sunday or Monday north of Reagan National Airport due to track work on the bridge over the Potomac River.

All stations are open with Blue Line trains scheduled to run between the airport and the District, but only every 20 minutes. Blue Line trains are single-tracking at the other end of the line due to track work between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, Metro also plans to provide some direct shuttle buses for Yellow Line riders between Reagan National and L’Enfant Plaza.

Orange and Silver Line trains are also scheduled every 20 minutes each Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Silver Line trains are scheduled to run between Wiehle-Reston East and New Carrollton rather than Largo Town Center due to the track work near Addison Road.

Green Line trains are scheduled every 18 minutes Saturday, Sunday and Monday with single-tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square.

Red Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Silver Spring and Wheaton on Saturday and between Forest Glen and Glenmont on Sunday. Red Line trains are scheduled every 8 to 18 minutes Saturday and Sunday, with no track work planned on Monday.

Metro runs regular Monday hours on Presidents Day, 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., but with trains on weekend schedules. Riders are charged off-peak fares and parking at Metro lots is free.

Other changes

In Alexandria, the annual George Washington Birthday Parade is scheduled to close roads in Old Town Monday afternoon. See the parade route.

Due to the holiday Monday, there is no Virginia Railway Express service. MARC Trains in Maryland run an R schedule on the Penn and Camden lines, but no Brunswick Line service.

Many other local transit systems across the region, including RideOn in Montgomery County and Fairfax Connector, run on holiday weekday schedules. Metrobus runs a Saturday supplemental schedule.

PRTC OmniRide commuter buses do not run, but Metro Express and local bus and Cross County Connector service runs as usual.

Loudoun County Transit runs a significantly reduced schedule on the holiday.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled.

