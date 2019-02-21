Part of Yellow Line shut down again this weekend

This weekend, it is for cellphone cable and radio installation work between Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza. All stations will be open, because Blue Line trains are scheduled to have regular weekend service.

WASHINGTON — There are no Yellow Line trains Saturday or Sunday north of Reagan National Airport.

It is the second-consecutive weekend with the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac shut down. This weekend, it is for cellphone cable and radio installation work between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza.

All stations will be open, because Blue Line trains are scheduled to have regular weekend service, but trips between L’Enfant Plaza and Reagan National Airport will take longer than usual because Blue Line trains are less direct.

Yellow Line shuttle trains are scheduled to run between Huntington and Reagan National Airport.

Other single tracking this weekend cuts the Orange Line to every 20 minutes, the Green Line to every 18 minutes, and the Red Line to every 16 minutes, with extra trains during the day between Farragut North and Silver Spring.

The last northbound Green Line train each night is scheduled to leave 9 minutes earlier than usual.

As a reminder, Metro runs 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays; 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays. The last trains leave some end-of-line stations significantly earlier than the stated closing time.

Next weekend, Metro plans to shut down all stations south of Reagan National Airport on the Blue and Yellow lines for track work, similar to the monthslong shutdown planned this summer.

