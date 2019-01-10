Metro shutdown cuts Reagan National off from DC this weekend

The Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City stations are closed Saturday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan 13. The closure also means there are no Yellow Line trains south of L'Enfant Plaza. Metro has planned several shuttle bus routes to help people get around.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As of Sunday afternoon, Metro has canceled its track work plans and reopened Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City metro stations to allow Blue and Yellow Line rail service to resume.

WASHINGTON — A major Blue and Yellow Line shutdown cuts off Reagan National Airport and points south from the District this weekend.

The Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City stations are closed Saturday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan 13.

The closure also means there are no Yellow Line trains south of L’Enfant Plaza.

Blue Line trains run between Largo Town Center and Arlington Cemetery during the day, and between Largo Town Center and Rosslyn after the Arlington Cemetery stop closes at 7 p.m.

South of the shutdown zone, Blue and Yellow Line trains run between Franconia-Springfield or Huntington and Reagan National Airport.

Metro plans a series of shuttle bus routes to help limit some of the significant traffic issues that were seen at the airport during a shutdown last November.

An express shuttle will run between the airport and L’Enfant Plaza every 5 to 10 minutes. A local shuttle route is scheduled every 15 minutes between Reagan National, Crystal City, Pentagon City and Pentagon.

A third route is scheduled to skip the airport, with stops at Braddock Road, Crystal City, Pentagon City, Pentagon and Rosslyn.

There is no track work scheduled for the weekend on other lines.

Next weekend, single-tracking is planned through Crystal City and on the Red Line downtown, but all stations are scheduled to be open.

Another major Blue and Yellow Line weekend shutdown is scheduled Jan. 26-27, with no trains south of Braddock Road.

That area is also scheduled to be shut down for months this summer.

