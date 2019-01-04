Metro eliminates Saturday parking fees

A $2 fee for weekend parking at Metro facilities had been implemented a year ago as part of a pilot program, but it is now being scrapped — at least for Saturdays.

WASHINGTON — Starting this weekend, Metro will no longer have parking fees on Saturdays.

“Riders who use Metrorail will park for free on Saturday, with the exception of designated regional or special events,” Metro said in a news release.

There could still be a charge for parking on weekends or on federal holidays if a major event is happening, such as a Fourth of July celebration or a presidential inauguration.

Metro said it made the change in response to “customer feedback.”

Parking fees are typically collected at Metro facilities Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. through 12:30 a.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. through 2 a.m.

Metro operates more than 40 parking facilities at Metrorail stations, and fees and policies vary by station.

At some locations, someone who is only parking and not using Metrorail may be charged a higher “non-rider fee” that ranges from $8.70-$10.

That particular fee applies at Branch Avenue, Greenbelt, Suitland, Huntington, Dunn Loring, Minnesota Avenue, New Carrollton, Franconia-Springfield, Largo Town Center, Rhode Island Avenue, Rockville, Twinbrook and White Flint.

Metro said it may expand the use of non-rider fees sometime in the future.

Multiday parking, also known as overnight or long-term parking, is available at Greenbelt, Huntington, Franconia-Springfield, and Wiehle-Reston East.

You can find more Metro parking information on WMATA’s website.

