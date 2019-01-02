Metro customers delayed 10 minutes to receive future ride credit

Late to work because of Metro? Perhaps Metro's latest New Year's resolution can bring some relief. Soon, Metro customers who are delayed 10 minutes or more during rush hour will receive a credit toward future Metro rides.

Starting Wednesday through June 30, Metro customers who are delayed 10 minutes or more during rush hour will receive a credit toward future Metro rides. Until now, the refund deadline was 15 minutes.

Metro’s latest “Rush Hour Promise” applies to both Metrorail and Metrobus customers using a registered SmarTrip card.

A credit is given automatically for Metrorail users who experience a delay; Metrobus customers have to submit an online form to receive their credit.

In a Monday news release, Metro said its Metrorail on-time performance in September reached 90 percent out of 13.1 million — the highest level in seven years.

“Through our Rush Hour Promise, we want to demonstrate to customers that they can have confidence in Metro’s reliability,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld.

“With a fleet of new railcars and vastly improved maintenance programs, we are now in a position to make an even stronger commitment to riders,” he said.

Since last year, Metro riders have received about $1 million in credits for trips with a delay of more than 15 minutes, approximately 0.3 percent of all rush hour trips, says Metro.

