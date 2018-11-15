Weekend track work slows all but Green Line as Thanksgiving getaway kicks off

Metro track work slows all but the Green Line this weekend, as events and holiday travel have impacts on the roads. Find out how to get around.

WASHINGTON — Metro track work slows all but the Green Line this weekend, as events and holiday travel have impacts on the roads.

The Orange, Silver, Blue and Yellow lines are scheduled every 24 minutes each Saturday and Sunday through various single-tracking zones. All stations are open. The Blue Line runs only between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market.

Red Line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes along the length of the line, with single-tracking from Farragut North to Judiciary Square.

On Sunday, long-term construction begins at the King Street Metro in Alexandria and will close the bus loop and kiss-and-ride area. Alexandria is asking drivers picking up or dropping off riders to use the Braddock Road station instead for the next two years.

Among events on the roads this weekend, the Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K closes streets near Yorktown High School in Arlington Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Increased traffic is expected around the region’s airports all weekend long as part of the Thanksgiving getaway.

At BWI Marshall Airport, some bus stops have been closed for the holiday travel season, so anyone taking the Metrobus B30 or MTA Maryland Commuter Bus from the airport should double check they are waiting in the correct location.

MARC and Amtrak trains also run to the BWI-Marshall station where riders can take a shuttle back and forth.

The 5A Metrobus runs to Dulles Airport from L’Enfant Plaza and Rosslyn, and there are additional buses between Wiehle-Reston East and Herndon-Monroe Park and Ride and Dulles Airport.

When Thanksgiving weekend is over, a two-week Yellow Line shutdown begins.

From Monday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 9, the Yellow Line is erased from the map, with only Blue Line trains serving Yellow Line stops in Virginia and only Green Line trains serving Yellow Line stops in the District.

It will mean half as much rush-hour service as usual at all stations served by the Yellow Line and at Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street, as every second Blue Line train goes to Huntington and Eisenhower Avenue instead.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.