Metro work pulls back this weekend for weather, half-marathon

Expect changes to Metro's track work schedule this weekend, between numerous local events and possible storm damage from Hurricane Florence.

WASHINGTON — The Navy-Air Force Half Marathon and Navy 5 Miler will close streets Sunday in and around downtown D.C., but also provide a brief respite from some of the weekend Metro track work that significantly slows riders on Saturday.

Still, Metro does not open until 8 a.m. Sunday (depending on location and direction of travel, the first trains may be significantly later), despite the race beginning at 7 a.m.

All weekend, White Flint and Grosvenor-Strathmore will be closed on the Red Line, with shuttle buses running between Twinbrook and Medical Center. The last inbound trains from Shady Grove and Rockville will leave 25 to 28 minutes earlier than usual on Saturday and Sunday. Red Line riders who have the option are better off using the Glenmont/Silver Spring branch of the Red Line this weekend than stations north of Medical Center.

On the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, single-tracking all day Saturday will cut trains to only every 26 minutes. On Sunday, the lines are scheduled to operate normally until single-tracking resumes at 10 p.m. for the final hour of service.

On the Yellow Line, single-tracking all day Saturday also reduces trains to every 26 minutes with service additionally cut back to run only between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square. Like the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, normal Yellow Line service between Huntington and Fort Totten is planned to resume on Sunday until 10 p.m.

No track work is scheduled on the Green Line this weekend.

Due to Hurricane Florence’s impact in the Carolinas, Amtrak has canceled service south of Washington this weekend.

Road closures

The half-marathon on Sunday morning is scheduled to close roads around the National Mall, including Independence Avenue west of 14th Street, Maine Avenue SW, Ohio Drive, Arlington Memorial Bridge and Rock Creek Parkway. The route is entirely within the District and does not cross into Virginia.

The following streets will be closed and posted as Emergency No Parking for the race route from around 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sunday:

Madison Drive, SW, from 14th Street to 15th Street

Jefferson Drive, NW, from 14th Street to 15th Street

15th Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue, NW, to Jefferson Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, from Jefferson Drive, SW, to Maine Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue, SW, from 14th Street, NW, to Ohio Drive, SW

17th Street, SW, from Constitution Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue, SW, from 12th Street Expressway I395 Exit to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive, SW, from Maine Avenue, SW, to Haines Point

Ohio Drive, SW, from East Basin Drive to Haines Point

Buckeye Drive, SW, from I-395 exit to Ohio Drive, SW

East Basin Drive, SW, from Maine Avenue, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive, SW, from East Basin Drive, SW, to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive, SW, from Independence Avenue, SW, to Ohio Drive, SW

23rd Street from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Arlington Memorial Bridge form Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, to Arlington Memorial Circle

Daniel French Drive, SW, from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, from Henry Bacon Drive, NW, to 23rd Street, SW

23rd Street, NW, from Constitution Avenue, NW, to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Ohio Drive, SW, from 23rd Street, SW, to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

Rock Creek Parkway from Lincoln Memorial Circle Ohio Drive to Beach Drive, NW, Shoreham Drive, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW, from Rock Creek Parkway to 27th Street, NW

East/West I-66 Exit to Rock Creek Parkway

E Street Exit to Rock Creek Parkway

Kennedy Center Exit to Rock Creek Parkway

F Street Exit to Rock Creek Parkway

K Street, NW, Exit to North-bound Rock Creek Parkway

K Street, NW, Exit to South-bound Rock Creek Parkway

P Street, NW, Exit to North-bound Rock Creek Parkway

P Street, NW, Exit to South-bound Rock Creek Parkway

Waterside Drive, NW, Exit to North-bound Rock Creek Parkway

Waterside Drive, NW, Exit to South-bound Rock Creek Parkway

A series of other construction-related lane closures are still planned in some parts of the area, but the full weekend closure of the Memorial Bridge has been delayed until next weekend due to weather.

That full closure from Friday night until early Monday morning is just the start of a long construction project due to pick up next month.

On Saturday morning, roads in Georgetown, including the eastbound Whitehurst Freeway, are scheduled to be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Race to Beat Cancer 5K.

Several other events planned this weekend have also been canceled or postponed, including Fiesta DC, which is now planned to be held next weekend, and the H Street Festival, now scheduled for Oct. 13.

The status of other construction closures, college and high school sporting events and other activities around the region vary due to the rain in the forecast ahead of Florence’s arrival in the region.

In Maryland, drivers should still expect traffic on the Beltway and elsewhere in and around Landover for the Washington Redskins game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

