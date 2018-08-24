Multiple Metro stations closed this weekend

The last of the 24/7 work on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, and the continuing shutdown of part of the Red Line, create challenges for Metro riders this weekend.

WASHINGTON — The last of the 24/7 work on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, and the continuing shutdown of part of the Red Line, create challenges for Metro riders this weekend.

Blue Line trains continue to run only between Franconia-Springfield and Arlington National Cemetery, with no connection to or through Rosslyn.

On the Orange and Silver lines, there are no trains Saturday or Sunday between Foggy Bottom and Federal Triangle. Farragut West, McPherson Square and the lower level platform at Metro Center are closed.

Outside of that area, Orange and Silver line trains are scheduled to have normal weekend service.

The two-week round-the-clock track work zone is due to end in time for Monday morning’s rush hour, with the Blue, Orange and Silver lines returning to normal.

On the Red Line though, there is still more than a week left to a six-week shutdown between Fort Totten and NoMa-Gallaudet.

The Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue stations are closed through Labor Day. The last train each night from Glenmont through Silver Spring to Fort Totten leaves 30 minutes earlier than usual.

Outside the shutdown area, Red Line trains are scheduled every eight minutes during the day between Shady Grove and NoMa-Gallaudet, every 10 minutes during the day between Fort Totten and Glenmont and every 15 minutes at other times.

Yellow and Green line trains are scheduled every 15 minutes this weekend, with the Green Line single-tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.