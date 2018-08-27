After train comes apart on tracks, Metro inspects all 5000- and 6000-series railcars

After a train carrying riders came apart on the Silver Line Saturday, Metro has inspected more than 200 railcars to be sure it will not happen again.

Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the fifth and sixth cars of an eight car train came apart while the train was moving, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said.

That is notable because Metro cars operate in pairs, so this type of a separation of what is known as a “married pair” is extremely unusual. The paired cars are rarely separated, which is why Metro does not operate trains with an odd number of cars.

About 70 riders were on the train when the emergency brakes kicked in. No one was hurt.

The riders were walked onto other trains that pulled up to the front and rear of the disabled train near the McLean station.

Metro notified the Federal Transit Administration, Ly said, and is looking into what may have caused the unusual separation.

“In addition, all 6000-series railcars and 5000-series railcars have undergone inspections to prevent a recurrence,” Ly said.

The separation was first noted by Rail Transit Ops.

Here’s the full video of the disabled train which pulled apart outside the McLean Metro station on Saturday. Look for the large gap between the trailing 3rd and 4th cars in the consist. #wmata pic.twitter.com/tUlhqyNaDW — Metro Reasons (@MetroReasons) August 27, 2018

