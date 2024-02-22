Why doing good is good for your employees, business and community

Employees want to give back to and feel as if they are part of the communities where they live and work, explains Kaiser Permanente’s Cynthia Cifuentes. To that end, she shares easy ways businesses can jumpstart corporate citizenship initiatives.

Community connections can help your business and employees thrive.

If an employer offers its employees the chance to get involved with the community, “they feel they have meaning and purpose,” said Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of brand, communications and community engagement for Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic.

Kaiser Permanente believes that when a city, town or neighborhood thrives, so does the economy, which then supports a strong business climate, Cifuentes said during an interview with WTOP for our 2024 Get on Top of Your Health series.

What’s more, many business leaders say giving back to the community is a workforce retention tool because when employees are engaged, they’re more committed to achieving the company’s goals.

“Kaiser Permanente is fundamentally grounded, as part of our mission, to not only provide quality care and better health outcomes to our members but also the communities we serve,” Cifuentes said.

And the time is now. “The pandemic really ripped off the Band-Aid in terms of social disparities,” she said. “People are really looking for much more compelling and meaningful ways to feel engaged with one another and also have an impact in the communities they serve.”

Establishing a community involvement program as good corporate citizenship

Regardless of the size of the business, owners and managers can lead by example by making community involvement and corporate citizenship part of their workplace culture. “Good health really starts from within,” Cifuentes said.

Leaders can create the opportunity to identify and collaborate with partners in the community and enforce a culture of giving back. Research shows that 85% of consumers have a more positive image of a company that gives to charity.

It’s important to remember that not all community involvement requires funding or sponsorship. “It could be something where you are donating your assets and goods through your workforce,” she said. This could include offering IT services to help a local nonprofit in its IT department, for instance.

Quick tips to help your organization get involved in the community

Cifuentes shared ways that organizations can promote and encourage community involvement:

> Partner with local nonprofits and schools for drives to collect things like backpacks, food, blood and diapers — as well as Toy for Tots during the holiday season.

> Sponsor on-site wellness events like health fairs and flu shot clinics.

> Give employees access to personal development opportunities, such as serving on community boards for non-profits or providing mentorship or public speaking opportunities in schools and speaking to youth about the importance of mentorship and career development

> Recognize or reward employees who volunteer on a regular basis.

> Implement a matching gift program in which employers match employee charitable donations.

> Encourage employees to take time to volunteer or participate in community-building activities, either individually or in teams.

> Seek out local charities or organizations that align with the business’s corporate beliefs and missions. Ask how to get involved in their fundraising efforts and other events.

Measuring the success of your social impact programs

There are ways to uncover whether a company’s employees feel engaged, valued and whether they have a meaningful purpose. Surveys and feedback are key to giving employees opportunities to speak about these issues, while also giving employers a sense of workforce engagement.

With almost 10,000 employees in the region, including over 1,800 doctors and 2,400 nurses caring for Kaiser members at more than 35 medical centers, the area’s largest health system has a robust volunteerism program for its employees.

Each year, Kaiser Permanente partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, schools, universities, civic groups, community coalitions and local governments to address the greatest needs in the communities it serves, Cifuentes said.

For example, it partners with the American Heart Association to help raise awareness of heart disease. Kaiser Permanente also organizes large-scale events throughout the year. “We identify six signature events across the DMV that we can all rally around,” Cifuentes said.

These events support 18 nonprofit organizations across the Mid-Atlantic through the donation of 2,000 volunteer hours. One such event is the health organization’s MLK Day of Service. “If you think about it, across eight states, there are 250,000 employees all getting behind it in terms of making the world a better place,” she added.

Kaiser Permanente also encourages its employees to become board members of other organizations. It’s a way to “share some of your expertise from your work with your organization, with the community at large, where they can benefit,” Cifuentes said.

It has placed 37 leaders and directors through its Board Service Program since the program launched in 2021. Cifuentes sits on the board of a nonprofit performing arts organization, as she often shares the arts saved her life in many ways. “It’s near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Kaiser Permanente believes that, as an integrated health system, health is more than physical, and community involvement is important, Cifuentes said.

A business can have a significant impact on the health of its community, create deep bonds with its neighbors and put money back into the economy by getting involved with the base that surrounds it, she said.

“When centering your workforce around employee and community engagement, the potential is exponential.”

