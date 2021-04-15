Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. Ross improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one. He also singled and scored a run. Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way. The Nationals, who started play in Washington in 2005, had pitched a shutout at St. Louis in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener, but never in the regular season. Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive off Adam Wainwright.

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles. The Wizards got some help from the Kings in the fourth quarter. Sacramento was called for four technical fouls in the period, including two for delay of game. Coach Luke Walton was hit with one in the final two minutes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juggling church and football can be a typical Sunday for NFL fans. The coronavirus pandemic had some college football fans facing the challenge. Leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision pushed football to this spring due to the virus. Schools still faced some of the same issues in the spring that colleges dealt with in the fall — canceled games, limited practices, sidelined players. But Sundays were more of a spring thing. The Ohio Valley Conference and Northeast Conference decided to play on Sunday to help schools staff all the sports in this chaotic spring. But teams got it done, and now the 16-team FCS playoff bracket will be announced Sunday with the rest of the teams turning their attention back to fall.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Forward Conor Sheary has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for two years and $3 million. The 28-year-old Sheary is fourth on the Capitals with 11 goals this season, including 10 in five-on-five play. He also has eight assists in 40 games. Sheary has career totals of 83 goals and 86 assists in 365 regular-season NHL games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. He was a part of two Stanley Cup winning teams in Pittsburgh. Sheary signed with the Penguins in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after playing college hockey at UMass.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.