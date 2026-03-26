Things to do in the DC area: Mediation services in Prince George’s Co., Blossom Kite Festival … and more!

A mystery dinner with student performers is turning conflict resolution into an interactive night of clues, music and community support — all to fund free youth mediation programs.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival hosts its annual Blossom Kite Festival on the grounds of the Washington Monument. (Courtesy Jason Dixson Photography) The National Cherry Blossom Festival hosts its annual Blossom Kite Festival on the grounds of the Washington Monument. (Courtesy Jason Dixson Photography) In Prince George’s County, Maryland, a mystery dinner with student performers is turning conflict resolution into an interactive night of clues, music and community support — all to fund free youth mediation programs.

“When we’re talking about young people and when we’re talking about the ills that plague our communities, we talk a lot about violence,” said Tracee Ford, deputy director for Community Mediation Maryland.

“With community mediation, we’re offering a collaborative language in place of violence.”

Community Mediation Maryland provides technical support for 16 community mediation centers across the state with the goal of offering residents access to high-quality, no-cost mediation services. These services include family and interpersonal mediation, landlord-tenant mediation and mediation for students and youth.

In support of the mission at Community Mediation Maryland, the Prince George’s Community Collaborative Resolution Center is hosting a Whodunnit Mystery Dinner fundraiser Saturday at the Newton White Mansion in Mitchellville, Maryland.

The interactive dinner and mystery experience will showcase local high school student performers who will bring the story to life with guests collaborating to follow clues and solve the case together.

The event also includes live performances from a local Reggae band, said Terri Blackwell, director of the Prince George’s Community Collaborative Resolution Center.

Tickets to the event start at $70.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Pink & White Party

Get in the cherry blossom mood by heading to Café Riggs inside the Riggs hotel in D.C. for their Pink & White Party. This Thursday, the event offers flowing Laurent-Perrier Champagne, seasonally themed cocktails, passed gourmet bites and abundant food stations. Tickets are priced at $85 per person.

Cocktail Takeover at Bourbon Steak D.C.

Handshake Speakeasy, which was named the number two bar in the world on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, is collaborating with Bourbon Steak D.C. on a two-night cocktail takeover. The event will showcase a curated lineup of signature cocktails and elevated classics, as well as two cherry blossom-themed cocktails. The event is this Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bloomaroo

The Wharf’s free spring festival, known as Bloomaroo, is back this Saturday. The event features live music, family-friendly activities, cherry blossom-themed cocktails and sake tastings, plus a fireworks show at the end.

Blossom Kite Festival

Get your kites ready because the annual Blossom Kite Festival is being hosted Saturday on the Washington Monument Grounds. Along with kite-flying, the event also includes musical performances, educational activities hosted by the National Park Service, youth craft activities and face painting. The Sakura Taiko Fest is also on the same day with a lineup of Taiko drummers from across the country expected to take the stage at the Sylvan Theatre.

Doyle Spirits Festival

At The Dupont Circle Hotel, explore 15 varieties of Irish spirits at the Doyle Spirits Festival. Presented in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland, tickets to the event include Irish-inspired bites, live music and an interactive Irish language session. Tickets cost approximately $55 for Saturday’s event.

GoGo & Sakura

At Anthem Row in Downtown D.C., enjoy an afternoon of live performances, a “Live Art Zone” with mural painting and live art sculpture painting, plus Japanese-inspired bites and sips. The GoGo & Sakura event Sunday features performances by Mambo Sauce, plus a live DJ, known as Les the DJ.

Maryland

Dim Wizard, Visual Learner and The Wind Ups

Rock out at the Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday. The D.C.-based “power pop band” known as Dim Wizard is performing with Minnesota-based punky/indie rock band Visual Learner and California-based rock band The Wind Ups. Tickets cost approximately $19.

Bunnyland

Starting Saturday, Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Maryland, is hosting a family-friendly celebration of the spring season. With egg hunts, goodie baskets, pony rides, giant slides and a “Farm Fun Zone,” there’s so much to do at Bunnyland. The festival runs through April 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Tickets cost between $13.50 to $16.50 when purchased online or up to $18 when purchased in person.

Eco-Friendly Candle Making

Shop Made in Maryland’s College Park location has a two-hour candle-making class Saturday that’s perfect for learning about how to blend oils, wick a jar and create a unique and beautiful candle. Tickets cost approximately $40.

Virginia

The DMV Asian Night Market

The 2026 season for the DMV Asian Night Market launches Saturday. This monthly event brings together unique vendors selling Asian street food and other goods, accompanied by live music for night market vibes. This event is hosted in Annandale, Virginia, and hosted through Nov. 21 with free entry and free parking.

Adult Egg Hunt

If you’re an adult who’s missed the thrilling feeling of hunting for eggs, head to the The Henway Cider Barn at Great Country Farms in Bluemont, Virginia. The venue is hosting a day of egg hunts, plus the opportunity to enjoy hard cider and farm-fresh food. Admission costs $29 per person. The event will be held Saturday and April 4.

Bluebell Festival

Celebrate Prince William County’s official flower, the Virginia Bluebell, on Sunday with several walks throughout the day at the Merrimac Farm in Nokesville, Virginia. This family-friendly event is free, but requires a timed-entry ticket.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.