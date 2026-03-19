Things to do in the DC area: DC Sketchfest, film festivals … and more!

WTOP has you covered every week with a comprehensive guide of events and things to do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. Sketchfest is the District's only sketch comedy festival and features dozens of comedy troupes from the US and Canada.(Courtesy D.C. Sketchfest) D.C. Sketchfest is the District's only sketch comedy festival and features dozens of comedy troupes from the US and Canada.(Courtesy D.C. Sketchfest) If you’re someone who never misses a week of “Saturday Night Live,” don’t miss D.C. Sketchfest, the District’s only sketch comedy festival.

The third annual event is at the D.C. Arts Center in Adams Morgan, running from March 25-28. Over 30 different comedy teams from around the U.S. and Canada are featured.

This year, expect Baltimore’s only sketch comedy troupe, Forevermore, as well as Brooklyn, New York’s one-man multimedia concerto, known as Sh—y Mozart.

Other local acts include Chaps, D.C.’s first all-women sketch team, and Danielle Steger, a comedian who has performed at Philly Sketchfest, SketchFest Seattle and the Capital Fringe Festival.

“That was something we spent a lot of time on as we put the festival together, was making sure we curated diverse voices, diverse points of view to really create a comedy festival that a lot of people can enjoy,” said Andy Weld, a producer for D.C. Sketchfest.

For those who are unsure of what sketch comedy is, Weld said, “It is pre-written and pre-rehearsed short scenes,” unlike improv — which is, as its name implies, improvised — as the sketch comedians often play a character and is rarely just one person on the stage.

Tickets are available on the D.C. Sketchfest website with costs varying by event. The all-encompassing Fest Pass is sold out.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Polish Film Festival

For its third year, the Polish Film Festival is being hosted from Thursday through Sunday with a lineup of features and short films, with many titles screening in the U.S. for the first time, and all presented with English subtitles. The event at Landmark’s E Street Cinema includes numerous industry guests as well as a gala reception. Individual film tickets cost $22, while festival passes are $150, with Kosciuszko Foundation members receiving a 25% discount.

D.C. Environmental Film Festival

The weeklong D.C. Environmental Film Festival is back for its 33rd year. The films showcase environmental stories, with the festival self-described as “the world’s largest green film festival,” with close to 60 programs featured. Many of the programs are free and open to the public, but tickets can sell out. The event runs from Thursday through March 28.

“Miró and the United States”

Starting Saturday, the Phillips Collection has a new special exhibition with works from Catalan artist Joan Miró. This traveling exhibition brings together approximately 75 works and includes major works by more than 30 American artists whose paths intersected with Miró’s, including Alexander Calder, Louise Bourgeois, Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock. The exhibit runs through July 5.

Baseball Book Swap

If you’re into baseball and books — or better yet, books about baseball — the Ivy and Coney bar in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood is hosting a bring-a-book take-a-book event focused on baseball. Baseball cards are also able to be swapped. The event is specifically for those ages 21 and older.

Maryland

NOW! Aerial Showcase

The NOW! aerial showcase brings together performers from across the D.C. region, with performances done using aerial silks, slings and other apparatuses. This event at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier is hosted on Thursday for all ages and Friday for adults only. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $15 for seniors and children.

MoComCon

Celebrate comics, graphic novels and geeky fandoms this Friday and Saturday in Germantown at MoComCon. At this free event, guests can enjoy a board game mixer, anime screenings, a cosplay contest, artist alley and an author talk.

Heated Rivalrave

This Saturday, The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting a rave inspired by the hit TV show, “Heated Rivalry.” Tickets cost approximately $28 per person.

New African Film Festival

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and Africa World Now Project are showcasing African filmmaking from all corners of the continent and across the diaspora to the D.C. area. This is the 22nd year that the New African Film Festival has been hosted, and it’s featuring works like “My Father’s Shadow,” the first Nigerian film selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection, and “The Heart Is a Muscle,” which South Africa submitted for the Best International Feature Film category at this year’s Academy Awards. All-access festival passes are sold out, but each individual film ticket is approximately $15. The event runs through March 26.

Virginia

Let’s Go Skate Day

On Friday, head to Veterans Memorial Park’s Scott D. Eagles Skate Park for a skate event for all levels. Expect skating games, park activities, safety demos and friendly contests. Equipment like pads, helmets and boards are not provided, but are recommended. The event in Woodbridge costs $40 to attend.

Women’s Storytelling Festival

Women and gender nonconforming spoken-word performing artists are gathering at Sherwood Center in Fairfax for the Women’s Storytelling Festival. From Thursday through Sunday, the event is available both in person and online. The event is “intended for a mature audience,” with all gender identities welcome.

Puzzle-Palooza

Get ready to puzzle! The Herndon Community Center is hosting a fast-paced jigsaw showdown where teams of up to four will compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle the fastest and win prizes along the way. Light snacks will be provided. Registration costs $45 per team.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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