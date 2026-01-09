Things to do in the DC area: The Fresh Start Series, Rock the Rink skate party … and more!

Start the year strong by heading to The Yards in Southeast D.C. for pop-ups, tours, workshops and physical group activities.

Start the year strong by heading to The Yards in Southeast D.C. for pop-ups, tours, workshops and physical group activities at the “Fresh Start Series at The Yards.” This monthlong series of events is meant to cultivate the best intentions for the new year.

The upcoming events include a giveaway cart pop-up at District Winery with a complimentary glass of wine for the first 30 guests on Jan. 15, plus skin consultations and samples from Silver Mirror.

On Jan. 20, VIDA is hosting a grocery tour with a guide on how to build a shopping cart that supports personal health goals. Following the tour will be light bites and club information back at VIDA. The luxury gym chain is also hosting a heated yoga session on Jan. 22 for all levels, including beginners. Smoothies and light bites will be available after the yoga session as well.

If you’re interested in goal-setting for 2026, Steadfast Supply is hosting an intentional vision-setting workshop with vision boards on Jan. 21. The curated collage process is accompanied by a grounding exercise and guided prompts.

Steadfast Supply is also hosting a hands-on workshop, where guests will paint and personalize a terracotta planter, then plant a seed paired with a meaningful intention. This event is on Jan. 28.

The final event in the series is on Jan. 29 at Maman, with a workshop dedicated to bullet journaling. A complimentary glass of wine is included.

All classes are complimentary with RSVP and include special perks and in-store offers just for participants. Registration requires a refundable $15 hold for a spot, which will be returned upon check-in.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Eastern Standard Time & Black Masala

Come to Pearl Street Warehouse this Saturday for a brassy, bold live show. Black Masala, which describes itself as “part of the new generation of go-anywhere brass bands,” is co-headlining alongside jazz and reggae musicians Eastern Standard Time. Tickets cost $24.

Textiles 101 Pop-Up: Mending

The George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum are hosting a “mini workshop” this Saturday that focuses on simple mending techniques. Participants are welcome to bring one or two of their own clothing items or use the materials provided to learn need-to-know tips. The event is free to attend.

Queer Country

Learn about long, often-hidden presence of LGBTQ+ performers in country music with this Profs & Pints event, hosted by Tanya Olson, a cultural critic and lecturer at the University of Maryland. The event on Monday is hosted at Penn Social in D.C. and costs approximately $15 to attend.

Maryland

Wheel for Beginners

For those who would love to venture into pottery, but don’t know where to start, the Clay Coven Pottery Studio in Savage, Maryland, is offering a beginner-friendly workshop. This event is spread across eight weeks every Tuesday evening from Jan. 13 through March 3, and is perfect for those in need of a deep dive on how to center, throw, trim and plan projects. The course fee of $400 includes the cost of the clay, studio time and kiln firings.

Michael McSweeney

Next Wednesday, enjoy the original musical compositions of drummer and percussionist Michael McSweeney and his band, Costas Colectivo, at The Mansion at Strathmore. McSweeney and his band draw on the musical cultures that have fueled modern day salsa and Latin music. This concert in North Bethesda, Maryland, costs $36 to attend. There is also a free or “choose what you pay” workshop hosted by McSweeney coming up on Jan. 21 that requires prior registration.

‘Amy Sherald: American Sublime’

Get the chance to see some early, rare and notable works of Amy Sherald in “American Sublime.” This ongoing exhibit traces the evolution of the artist with 38 paintings created from 2007 to the present. It is located inside the Baltimore Museum of Art and requires ticket reservations that cost $18 with discounts for seniors, active-duty military, students, youth and children.

Virginia

Second Saturday Sungazing

Observe the sun safely with a filtered telescope outside the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. This program takes place regularly on the second Saturday of each month. Admission is free, but parking costs $15.

Rock the Rink Skate and Watch Party

Don your favorite Washington Capitals gear, and head to the Reston Town Center Ice Skating Pavilion for Rock the Rink. This Friday, the event in Reston, Virginia, offers the ability to skate while watching the Capitals’ away game on a big screen. Expect discounts and giveaways for those who wear Caps gear, plus a live DJ and fire pits. RSVPs are encouraged.

‘Snow Days’ Exhibit

Starting Friday, more than 150 new artworks from 40 local artists are on display at the McLean Art Society’s January Show and special “Snow Day” exhibit. This Friday is the opening reception, which is free to attend, with complimentary wine and seasonal refreshments offered.

