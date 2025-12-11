Things to do in the DC area: Capital Art & Craft Festival, ‘an Irish Carol’ … and more!

The Capital Art and Craft Festival is back this weekend with more than 300 juried artists at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Capital Art & Craft Festival features over 300 artists. (Courtesy Capital Art & Craft Festivals) The Capital Art & Craft Festival features over 300 artists. (Courtesy Capital Art & Craft Festivals) One of Northern Virginia’s largest winter markets returns this weekend. The Capital Art and Craft Festival features more than 300 juried artists at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

From Friday through Sunday, expect everything from glass and metal works to jewelry and clothing to pottery and printmaking.

“We also have specialty food vendors who have wonderful items, all kinds of pastries, cheeses, dips, sauces that make wonderful presents as well,” said Judy Spargo, the director of the Capital Art and Craft Festival.

This is the sixth year that the event has been hosted at the Dulles Expo Center. Due to the venue’s impending closure at the end of the month to make way for a new Ikea store, the Capital Art and Craft Festival event will debut at a new venue in 2026, which Spargo said will be announced “soon.”

Tickets cost $11 per person and can be purchased online.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Sake & Wine: Holiday Soirée

In collaboration with D.C. Sake cō and The Wine Concierge, the two organizations are planning an evening of wine and sake tastings at the rooftop of Skyline 609 in Northeast D.C. The approximately $92 ticket includes tastings of four wines and four sakes in a festive setting. The event is Thursday.

“An Irish Carol”

The Keegan Theatre in Dupont Circle is presenting an homage to the Charles Dickens’ classic, this time set in a modern Dublin pub, following “a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity.” “An Irish Carol” is running through Dec. 28 with tickets that cost $65 for adults, $54 for students and those under 25 and $54 for seniors ages 62 and above.

D.C. Rawhides

Get your line dancing boots ready. D.C. Rawhides is hosting a country Western dancing event Saturday inside the North Hall of Eastern Market. For more than a decade, the organization has been focused on creating space for the LGBTQ+ community to dance, but everyone is welcome to the event. A $10 donation is requested at the door.

“The Holiday Show” by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C.

On Dec. 13, 14 and 20, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. is hosting a holiday extravaganza with soulful arrangements of holiday carols at the Lincoln Theatre. Tickets for the 90-minute show start at approximately $32.

Main Hall Holiday Market

From Wednesday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 20, the Main Hall of Union Station is hosting over 40 vendors, artists and makers, perfect for holiday shopping. Foods like baklava from The Persian Table and other treats from RavenHook Bakehouse are also planned for the market. The third annual Main Hall Holiday Market is free and open to the public. For more holiday markets to consider, check out WTOP’s guide.

Drink up at the Elf on the Shelf Pop-up Bar

The Morris American Bar in Mt. Vernon Triangle is decorated from floor to ceiling with holiday decor to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book, “The Elf on the Shelf.” This pop-up, made in partnership with Versus and The Lumistella Company, features themed drinks like the minty “Nice-tini” and the creamy, coconutty “Snow Surprises.”

Maryland

Holiday tree lighting and fireworks

At National Harbor in Maryland, head to the heart of the Waterfront District for festive fireworks and a holiday tree light show Saturday.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday. The event includes art and moderated discussions, music, food and a Black-owned vendors market. The event is free and open to the public.

Bowl with Santa

Have some fun with Santa Claus this Saturday and Sunday in Maryland at various AMF and Bowlero locations. Families who attend this event get to enjoy festive photos, bowling, arcade games and special giveaways. Find a list of participating locations here.

Virginia

Holiday Blues-A-Palooza

Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia, is hosting a holiday music performance with a focus on the blues on Sunday. The event features Deanna Bogart, Jenny Langer, the Eric Scott Band and Jonathan Sloane. Tickets cost $46.

Sid Satellite & the Ripple at Galaxy Hut

Galaxy Hut in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting two bands Sunday. Headlining is the psychedelic rock trio, Sid Satellite & the Ripple. Also featured are the “carousel punks” Boy Meets Pearl, a band that offers modern takes on sea shanties, circus waltzes and Victorian music hall sing-a-longs. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Chanukah Festival

This Monday, The Lyceum in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting a Chanukah Festival with a lighting of a giant, 6-foot-tall menorah, plus festive music as well as food and drinks like potato latkes and hot cocoa to get in the holiday spirit. The event is free and open to the public.

