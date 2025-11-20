Things to do in the DC area: ZooLights, Umbrella Art Fair … and more!

The District's National Zoo is glowing again thanks to the return of ZooLights. The event runs on winter evenings from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3, 2026.

A lit-up panda display dazzles visitors under a brightly colored banner of flowers at ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. (Courtesy Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute) A lit-up panda display dazzles visitors under a brightly colored banner of flowers at ZooLights at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. (Courtesy Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute) The National Zoo is glowing again thanks to the return of ZooLights. The 17th annual event runs in D.C. on winter evenings from Nov. 21 through Jan. 3, with 1 million twinkling, environmentally-friendly LED lights, over 100 glowing animal lanterns and a festive atmosphere.

Those who attend can enjoy a heated lounge with a bar for hot cocoa or adult beverages, while families can take part in a train ride that makes its way around Lion-Tiger Hill. Carousel rides are also available.

“It is one of the most magical ways to see the zoo,” said Nikki Mounts, director of business operations at the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “This is a beloved D.C. holiday tradition where you can come to the zoo and it’ll be lit up and magical and just a time to have Instagrammable moments or make core memories with your family.”

A new feature at this year’s ZooLights is “Date Night,” which is an adults-only evening on Dec. 17. Prices for this night increase to $19 per person; the ticket cost includes one alcoholic beverage.

Otherwise, general admission costs $9 per person with parking available at $30 per vehicle. No animals will be on exhibit during ZooLights.

Mounts said she anticipates more than 100,000 visitors will attend ZooLights this year.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Umbrella Art Fair

More than 100 artists are coming together at a free art fair, from Friday through Sunday. The Umbrella Art Fair includes workshops, a walking tour and a “game panel” focused on indie game developers. The event is free to attend.

Employees Only speakeasy pop-up at Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak is hosting a two-night collaboration with New York City’s speakeasy, Employees Only, on Friday and Saturday. The speakeasy is listed as one of The World’s 50 Best Bars and has been for 10 consecutive years. At this event, guest bartender Frank “Maldonado” Kurt is bringing five famed Employees Only craft cocktails to D.C. alongside Bourbon Steak lead bartender Engi Alebachew. The event does not require tickets or reservations and is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

D.C. Punk Rock Flea Market

On Saturday, shop at the D.C. Punk Rock Flea Market at St. Stephens in Northwest D.C. The market is free to attend, but it is requested to bring goods for a canned food drive that will benefit We Are Family D.C.

Flower Potluck

Northwest D.C. cafe Doubles is hosting one last Flower Potluck events this year on Saturday. The potluck invites the public to bring foraged or store-bought flowers and a vessel with the goal of creating a flower arrangement. Food and beverages are also available for purchase.

Falling for Myself Market

With size-inclusive vendors available, Femme Fatale D.C.’s Falling for Myself Market is a celebration of fashion, art and “empowering activities” that promote self-love. The free event is on Sunday.

Light Yards

Coming up soon is the annual winter extravaganza known as Light Yards. The family-friendly art installation, which runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, features an interactive holiday light installation. The event is free and open to the public.

Maryland

Afrobeat Dance Essentials

Immerse yourself in African dances at Mount Rainier’s Joe’s Movement Emporium. This Friday, the all-ages event allows the public to learn popular West African dance steps and Igbo cultural dance. The ticket price is “pay-what-you-wish,” starting at $5.

“A Christmas Carol”

Get your tickets while you can for Olney Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” This version takes a twist on the classic by having actor Michael Russotto host a one-man show as he portrays nearly 50 characters on his own during the performance. The production runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28.

Holiday Art Show & Sale

Glen Echo Park’s annual Holiday Art Show & Sale is back and running through Jan. 4, 2026. Expect a variety of art mediums, including photography, jewelry, painting as well as holiday ornaments. For more holiday markets, check out WTOP’s holiday market guide.

Virginia

Hardwired: The Tribute to Metallica

The Metallica tribute band, Hardwired, is performing on Thursday at the State Theatre in Falls Church. Tickets cost $21.50 in advance or $24.50 on the day of the show. Dinner reservations are available for an additional $12.

Alexandria Cider Festival

The historic Lloyd House in Old Town Alexandria is hosting the Alexandria Cider Festival, which includes cider tastings, live music, tavern games and a food truck. Tickets cost $55 per person or $25 for designated drivers. The event is on Saturday.

Winter Lantern Festival

At Lerner Town Square in Tysons, celebrate the holiday season with hundreds of lanterns lit up with LEDs along an illuminated, winter-inspired night walk. Tickets to this Winter Lantern Festival include access to a high-energy acrobatic show. Ticket prices vary.

