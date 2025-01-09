Things to do in the DC area: Mindful Drinking Fest, Bollywood dance class … and more!

Celebrate Dry January among like-minded individuals and some of the best nonalcoholic products available on the market.

At Mindful Drinking Fest, attendees get access to samples of no- and low-alcoholic beverages.(Courtesy Mindful Drinking Fest) At Mindful Drinking Fest, attendees get access to samples of no- and low-alcoholic beverages.(Courtesy Mindful Drinking Fest) Celebrate Dry January among like-minded individuals and some of the best nonalcoholic products available on the market. The Mindful Drinking Fest is back for its fourth year with over three days of programming focused on the benefits of no- and low-alcohol beverages and holistic health practices.

For event co-founder Derek Brown, it’s a celebration of social wellness that has grown from approximately 120 people in attendance to now an estimated 1,000.

“We don’t want people to feel like they have to hold up in their room and sip on soda water. We want to give them delicious drinks. We want to offer them parties, wellness activations like journaling classes and meditation,” Brown told WTOP.

Not only that, but the event includes access to hundreds of different products, panels and parties across the D.C. area. The event runs Friday through Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be an immersive art installation called “Lucid Bear,” which will have “functional” cocktails, or cocktails that have some kind of health property, such as energizing or calming.

And if you’re a fan of beverages with alcohol, Brown said the festival can still be a ton of fun.

“We think Mindful Drinking Fest is for everybody,” he said.

Tickets cost $75 for a full event pass. For access to each day’s activations, prices vary.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Sapphic Factory: Queer Joy Party

The 9:30 Club is hosting a modern queer joy dance party Saturday with music from stars including Tegan and Sara, Chappell Roan and Phoebe Bridgers. A portion of the $22 tickets are donated to local LGBTQ+ charities.

Kombucha 101

Learn how to make kombucha with help from master brewer Tanya Maynigo, founder and CEO of Brindle Boxer Kombucha and Craft Kombucha. This event at The Square includes instruction, plus a scoby (one per couple) and a bottle of one’s own kombucha creation.

Complete starter kits are available as an add on. The event is Saturday. A couple’s ticket costs $90. Tickets for singles have ended.

Climb the bell tower at the Washington National Cathedral

Guests at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday are able to climb the 333 steps in the central tower to get some of the best possible views of the D.C. region. Get up-close views of stained glass and access to some of the Cathedral’s oldest stairs in this tour. Tickets cost $50 per person.

Maryland

Whimsical Winter Cookie Decorating Class

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Ellicott City, Maryland, is hosting a family-friendly activity where guests can decorate winter cookies while enjoying a milkshake. Tickets for the event Friday cost approximately $60.

“Shake Out Your Sillies”

The Creative Alliance in Baltimore, Maryland, is inviting families with children aged 5 and under to come Saturday for a dance party as well as nursery rhymes, puppet shows and instruments to play.

The cost is $16 per person, or $12 for members. A five-class package costs $55. There is a $5 sibling discount available.

Hasan Imam Hamdan

The Mansion at Strathmore is hosting guitarist and composer Hasan Imam Hamdan, who is set to perform music that weaves together ancient traditions and modern innovations from South Asia and West Africa. Tickets to the event Wednesday cost $32.

Virginia

Wassail Party

On Friday Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting live music, selling mulled cider and offering DIY floral crowns to celebrate “the old English tradition of blessing the apple trees for a great harvest season.” There will also be a make-your-own s’mores bar. General admission is free.

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show

With comedy headliner Umar Khan, head to the Highline RxR in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday for plenty of laughs, plus the opportunity to test out both your karaoke and trivia chops. Tickets cost $10 per person when you reserve a table of six to eight. For individual seating, it costs $15.

Bollywood Groove & Screen Magic

Experience the world of Bollywood with this four-week journey into the power of storytelling through posture, hand gestures, facial expressions and footwork. Located at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, this course also includes the potential to be part of a music video. Class registration costs $200.

