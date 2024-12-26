Things to do in the DC area: Live EDM shows, Best of DC comedy showcase … and more!

If you're looking to end the year off with a bang, WTOP's Michelle Goldchain has the scoop.

If you’re looking to end the year off with a bang, head to Echostage for several DJ sets in the coming days.

For more parties to consider, head to last week’s Things to do in the D.C. area guide for an additional helping of fun stuff.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

Grammy Award-winning DJ KAYTRANADA is hosting a set on Friday, Dec. 27, which has already sold out, but Above & Beyond is planned for the following evening on Saturday, Dec. 28. Porter Robinson will take the stage on Monday, Dec. 30. Finally, for New Year’s Eve, Loud Luxury will drop the bass during the New Year’s balloon drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“You can expect top-tier lights, sound, lasers, confetti and the kind of energy you only see here in D.C.,” said Heather Church, vice president of Talent & Marketing at Club Glow, Echostage and Soundcheck.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Hot To Go: A Chappell Roan Party

It may not be the “Pink Pony Club,” but the 9:30 Club is sure to be a ton of fun with a party focused solely on the music of pop sensation Chappell Roan. The event on Friday, Dec. 27, costs approximately $22.

Best of DC Showcase

This comedy showcase at the DC Improv features five of the best D.C.-area comics, plus rotating headliners. The showcase runs on Dec. 27 and 28. Tickets cost $22 for general admission and up to $37 for reserved seating.

A beginners class to soap making

Steadfast Supply is hosting a hands-on workshop for guests to make six soap bars using 100% plant-based ingredients. The event on Saturday, Dec. 28, costs $90 to participate.

Maryland

Hanukkah Storytime

On Sunday, Dec. 29, head to People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland, for a story time led by Ruth Polk, a librarian at Temple Sinai — a Reform Jewish synagogue in D.C. — and a former teacher at Nature Forward. The event is free.

The 36th Annual Nutcracker

Catch the tail-end of the Puppet Co.’s celebration of Tchaikovsky’s seasonal story through Tuesday, Dec. 31. The run time of this Glen Echo, Maryland, production is approximately 60 minutes. Tickets cost $15.

Virginia

Menorah Lighting

In Virginia’s Clarendon neighborhood, enjoy delicious latkes, hot cocoa and doughnuts alongside a community menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 29. Admission is free, but registration is required due to limited capacity.

Girl Named Tom

As part of their Joy of Christmas Tour, the Girl Named Tom band is celebrating the holiday season at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday, Dec. 30. The sibling trio are known best as the winners of Season 21 of the talent competition TV show, “The Voice.” Tickets cost $55.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.