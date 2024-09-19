Things to do in the DC area: Mid-Autumn Night Market, go-cart racing … and more!

For those who will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in D.C., the Union Market rooftop venue, known as Hi-Lawn, is hosting the Mid-Autumn Night Market.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated primarily in East and Southeast Asia, is a time of year when families and communities come together to light paper lanterns and eat mooncakes. For those who will celebrate the festival this year in the District, the Union Market rooftop venue, known as Hi-Lawn, is hosting a night market, presented by Tiger Fork.

The Mid-Autumn Night Market is happening across two days, Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, with approximately 14 restaurants participating, including Hiraya, Baan Mae and Love, Makoto. Unique pastries and baked goods will be for sale from shops like Chiboo Bakery and Toi Moi Bakery. Kung fu demonstrations, karaoke and a live DJ are also expected.

“It is a time to celebrate and bring family and friends together,” said Greg Algie, owner of Tiger Fork and Hi-Lawn. “I’ve gone to a moon festival in Hong Kong in my past, and it was an incredible experience. So, for me, being able to do a small version of it here is something that I’ve always looked forward to doing.”

This is the third time that Tiger Fork has presented this night market at Hi-Lawn, though there were smaller versions at the restaurant starting in 2017. With a $5 entry fee, food, drinks and other goods at the pop-up artisan shops will be available for a la carte purchase.

DC

Race the District

From Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22, Union Market District is offering a go-cart racing experience for all ages. Each 15-minute race accommodates six drivers. The experience is only for those above the minimum height of 58 inches. Tickets cost $27.

H Street Festival

Celebrate the businesses in D.C.’s H Street Corridor at this neighborhood festival on Saturday, Sept. 21. The 12-block-long festival is set for 15 staging areas with 150,000 expected guests this year.

Chuseok Family Festival

The National Museum of Asian Art celebrates the Korean festival, known as Chuseok, with special performances, food, crafts and programming from local community groups. The event on Saturday, Sept. 21 is free.

Master’s Food & Wine

In the Blue Duck Tavern Tea Cellar at Park Hyatt, guests will enjoy afternoon tea fare, pastries, artisanal chocolates and single-origin teas. The special event also offers tea cocktails and a pastry demonstration by Chef Luke Frost. Tickets for the event cost $150.

Le Diner en Blanc

Dress in all-white at this chic picnic. The location for this massive event won’t be revealed until closer to the day of the event, Sunday, Sept. 22. Those who participate are expected to bring tables, chairs, silverware and picnic baskets in tow.

Maryland

Baltimore Comic-Con

Nerd culture-oriented folks can take a trip up to Baltimore, Maryland, to mix and mingle with like-minded comic aficionados. Baltimore Comic-Con runs at the Baltimore Convention Center from Sept. 20 through 22 with guests like actors Jenette Goldstein, Sam J. Jones and John Wesley Shipp.

Hyattsville Arts Festival

In Downtown Hyattsville, Maryland, this festival features over 100 jury-selected artists. Along with live music and performances, the event also promises tons of food vendors, craft beer and children’s activities. The event is on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Craig Walsh’s “Monuments: Forces of Nature”

Through Oct. 6, Brisbane, Australia-based artist Craig Walsh is projecting large-scale, nighttime portraits onto live trees in public spaces at the Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland. On Monday, Sept. 23, the venue hosts a community conversation with live music outside for the Monument Monday event. Tickets are choose-what-you-pay.

Virginia

A conversation with Hope Larson

The Central Library in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting a conversation on Thursday, Sept. 19 between author Hope Larson and Librarian Jennifer Santure about Larson’s graphic novel adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who can’t make it can expect a recording on Arlington County’s YouTube channel.

Jesse Dayton

Musician Jesse Dayton, who is known for contributing to albums by country musicians like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, is heading to Jammin Java in Vienna, Virginia. The concert is on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Friends Artspace’s “Beginner’s Mind”

The opening reception for Arlington, Virginia’s Friends Artspace’s tenth show is this Saturday, Sept. 21. “Beginner’s Mind” is a group exhibition exploring the Zen Buddhist concept of shoshin, or approaching the world with a receptiveness to new ideas and knowledge. The exhibition runs through Dec. 14 with visitors accepted by appointment. Admission is free.

