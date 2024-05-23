Things to do in the DC area: Post punk flea market, Pixar Putt, cat meditation … and more!

WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating, including a Post Punk Flea Market, Queering Sound music festival, meditation with cats and Memorial Day parade.

Cats are seen in a chair at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. (Courtesy Adam Patterson) Cats are seen in a chair at the Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe and Wine Bar in Old Town Alexandria. (Courtesy Adam Patterson) There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the D.C. area.

For lovers of all things dark and spooky, the Post Punk Flea Market is set for Atlas Brew Works in D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood. On Saturday, May 25, guests can expect music and shopping with vendors and local artists selling gothic or alternative wares, home décor, jewelry and more.

This is the fifth time this event has been hosted, and this year guests can expect approximately 50 vendors, food trucks and live DJs, according to Bella La Blanc, owner, operator and curator of Fiction D.C., and founder of the Post Punk Flea Market.

Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. Street parking is available.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area.

DC

Queering Sound

From Thursday, May 23, through Sunday, May 26, the arts and music space in D.C.’s Takoma neighborhood, Rhizome D.C., is hosting the Queering Sound festival. This arts event features visual art, spoken word, video/new media and a wide variety of musical styles from LGBTQIA artists and allies. Tickets vary, priced between $15 to $20 per day or $100 for a full festival pass.

Jump In, D.C.!

Celebrate the start of outdoor pool season in the District by going to the Anacostia Pool in Southeast D.C. on Friday, May 24. Enjoy free food, music and giveaways with Mayor Muriel Bowser. All 22 of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools open on Saturday, May 25.

Pixar Putt

Themed after several Pixar films, including “Toy Story” and “The Incredibles,” Pixar Putt is popping up at The Wharf. Starting May 25, enjoy the open air, mini-golf experience seven days a week. On Fridays and Saturdays after 7 p.m., the course is reserved for golfers ages 18 and over. Tickets start at approximately $34.50 per adult and $32 per child with a “Family Four Pack” costing $108.

Rock the Dock

Starting May 29, The Wharf is hosting free, live musical performances by local artists every Wednesday. For the first event next week, expect a performance by R&B and soul band Pink PaLiSh on the Transit Pier. The event is family friendly with dogs on leashes welcome.

Virginia

Rock the Block

In Fairfax, Virginia, the Rock the Block event at Old Town Square is set to launch this Friday, May 24. The event is hosted every fourth Friday of the month through October with live music, a beer garden and food vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. No pets are allowed except service animals.

Guided meditation with cats

Get your “om” on at the Mount Purrnon Cat Café and Wine Bar this Friday, May 24. This guided meditation will be accompanied by kitties. Tickets cost $30 per person.

South County Pyramid Show

Over 100 students from kindergarten through 12th grade are showcasing their artworks at the McGuire Woods Gallery at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia. Running from May 25 through June 2, the exhibit features a variety of mediums with students from six schools in Fairfax, Virginia.

WABA’s Basic Skills Clinic

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association is hosting a class for anyone who would like to practice basic bike handling skills. The class is in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, May 26, with tickets that cost $10 for those who bring their own bike or $50 for those who need to rent a bike.

Maryland

Riverdale Artisan Market

In Riverdale Park, Maryland, this artisan market is taking place on the last Saturday of the month from May through October. For the kickoff event on May 25, expect a variety of local vendors offerings artworks, jewelry, vintage clothes and food.

Storytime with Bunmi Emenanjo

Maryland-based Bunmi Emenanjo is hosting a reading of her debut picture book, “I’ll See You in Ijebu,” on Sunday, May 26. Her book is about an 8-year-old girl who visits her mother’s family in Ijebu, Nigeria, as they observe Eid al-Adha. The event is at People’s Book in Takoma Park, Maryland.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

On Monday, May 27, the City of Rockville is hosting the annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade at Rockville Town Center.

For even more Memorial Day weekend events, check out our D.C.-are guide to parades and performances honoring those who died fighting for the U.S. armed forces.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Fill out this contact form to have your event considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.