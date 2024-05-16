Why did former Md. Gov. Larry Hogan pivot on abortion?

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, is leaning into the issue of abortion more than he ever has in his political career.

In an interview with the New York Times, Hogan described himself as “pro-choice” and said that he supports legislation to codify abortion rights into federal law.

Hogan also said that he, as a Marylander, would vote to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution, a measure that will be on the ballot in November.

“Seeing ballot initiatives regarding abortion do so well, even in red states, it does not surprise me at all,” said Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. “In a blue state like Maryland, that’s just the reality of where that issue is right now.”

As governor, I protected the rights of Maryland women to make their own reproductive health decisions. I will do the same in the Senate by restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. No one should come between a woman and her doctor.https://t.co/i3Izh3Kn7G — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 16, 2024

Hogan historically has shied away from talking about abortion. But that has changed in a big way.

“Hogan, for the most part, has done everything he could to try to avoid the issue,” Eberly said. “He was able to do that when he was running for governor because it was already settled in Maryland law.”

After securing the Republican nomination in the Senate race Tuesday, Hogan even talked about abortion during his victory speech.

“Let me, once again, set the record straight,” Hogan said. “To the women of Maryland: You have my word that I will continue to protect your right to make your own reproductive health decisions.”

That hasn’t stopped Democrats from saying Hogan would vote for federal abortion limits in the Senate. In a post on social media on Thursday, the Maryland Democratic Party called Hogan a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“Larry Hogan has been against reproductive freedom his entire life,” the party said in its post.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Hogan’s Democratic opponent in the race, made a similar statement earlier this week.

“Larry Hogan has said he’s a lifelong Republican, and if he’s elected, he will give Republicans the majority that they need to pass a national abortion ban,” Alsobrooks said.

Hogan and Alsobrooks are running to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin.

If Hogan were to win, he’d be the first Republican in more than 40 years to win a Senate seat in the blue state of Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2:1 ratio statewide.

“He knows that no matter what, he can’t win without Democratic votes,” Eberly said. “He wasn’t going to secure those votes without making this pledge.”

