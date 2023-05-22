Down for a day cruise? A quick summer getaway that won’t break the bank

If you’re looking for a new view of the city this summer, a day cruise may be an affordable outing the whole family can enjoy.

From dinner and drinks to music and dancing, a day cruise is a great option for those looking for a quick summer day trip without the steep travel costs as many folks continue to feel the impacts of inflation.

It’s a one-day commitment that could also give you a chance to enjoy the city and its popular sites from a new perspective and a budget-friendly option that starts as low as $50 per person. Other options include a Fourth of July fireworks cruise with Capitol River Cruises or a Father’s Day brunch cruise with City Experiences.

Cruises typically last between one and two hours and is a good start for anyone not used to spending a lot of time out on the water. Be sure to ask about Father’s Day specials.