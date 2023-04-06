Dr. Seuss Experience opens whimsical, immersive attraction at Tysons Corner Center

Starting April 7, fans of Dr. Seuss can journey through popular children's books like "The Lorax" and "Horton Hears a Who!" with immersive sets and sights at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia.

The Dr. Seuss Experience features nine books by the author with a mirror maze, carousel and swing set included.

Lucy Treadway, a producer at Kilburn Live, told WTOP that the experience first launched in 2019 and has since traveled to four other cities with Tysons, Virginia, being the fifth and latest one.

It can take approximately an hour and a half for guests of all ages to be able to experience all of the rooms and interactive elements.

“It is a one-of-a-kind build, no matter how old you are. If you have kids, of course, it’s great, but even if you don’t, it is visually stunning,” said Treadway.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is located beside Barnes & Noble and under AMC Theaters, on the second floor of Tysons Corner Center.

The experience will run until Labor Day.