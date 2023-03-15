White House Easter Egg Roll: How to get a chance to attend this year

The White House Easter Egg Roll on April 10 is one of the most beloved celebrations of spring in the nation's capital. If you and your kids want to attend this year, here's what you need to know.

The White House Easter Egg Roll on April 10 is one of the most beloved celebrations of spring in the District.

If you and your kids want to attend this year, here’s what you need to know.

Due to high demand, tickets to the annual Easter Egg Roll are given out via lottery at the recreation.gov website. The tickets are free and anyone is eligible, but families interested in attending have a week to apply after the lottery opens to enter the online lottery.

Here are the dates to remember for this year’s event:

Lottery Opens: March 16, 2023 (10 a.m. EST)

Lottery Closes: March 23, 2023 (3 p.m. EST)

Lottery Results Announced: March 27, 2023

Each application must include at least one child under the age of 12. Applicants can ask for a maximum of six tickets, but only two of those can be for adults.

Again, the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery starts accepting submissions for tickets on Thursday. To enter the lottery and for more information on the event, visit recreation.gov.

In the meantime, check out some photo highlights of last year’s Easter Egg Roll featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon as well as, of course, President Biden and the first lady.