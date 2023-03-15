Live Radio
Home » Things to do in DC » White House Easter Egg…

White House Easter Egg Roll: How to get a chance to attend this year

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 4:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The White House Easter Egg Roll on April 10 is one of the most beloved celebrations of spring in the District.

If you and your kids want to attend this year, here’s what you need to know.

Due to high demand, tickets to the annual Easter Egg Roll are given out via lottery at the recreation.gov website. The tickets are free and anyone is eligible, but families interested in attending have a week to apply after the lottery opens to enter the online lottery.

Here are the dates to remember for this year’s event:

Lottery Opens: March 16, 2023 (10 a.m. EST)

Lottery Closes: March 23, 2023 (3 p.m. EST)

Lottery Results Announced: March 27, 2023

Each application must include at least one child under the age of 12. Applicants can ask for a maximum of six tickets, but only two of those can be for adults.

Joe Biden
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are joined by a giant, farsighted bunny at 2022’s Easter Egg Roll at the White House. (Courtesy The Associated Press)

Again, the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery starts accepting submissions for tickets on Thursday. To enter the lottery and for more information on the event, visit recreation.gov.

In the meantime, check out some photo highlights of last year’s Easter Egg Roll featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon as well as, of course, President Biden and the first lady.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up