2023 St. Patrick’s Day events in the D.C. area

The luck of the Irish is on its way to the D.C. area with several St. Patrick’s Day events planned, from live music to beer drinking to literary celebrations and beyond. Here is a quick look at some of the events worth considering in the coming days.

Live music at the Dubliner

4 F St. NW

Starting at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, the Dubliner Irish pub will offer a day-long celebration of beer and live music. The festivities start early this year, too, with some live music planned on Thursday, March 16, too. The restaurant and pub has been a mainstay in Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years now. Be sure to follow them on Instagram to stay updated on additional upcoming events.

Irish Book Day

901 G St. NW

Put your pint down for a moment, and instead pick up a book at this Martin Luther King. Jr. Memorial Library event on Friday, March 17. Hosted by Solas Nua and Politics & Prose, this event will allow the public to discover new Irish writing. Those who attend will also be able to pick up a free copy of a book of their choosing, from any of the three writers taking part: Jayne A. Quan, Sinéad Gleeson and Adrian Duncan.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended as space is limited. The in-person festivities run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ireland at the Wharf



District Pier

On Saturday, March 18, get ready for a day-long celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at the Southwest Waterfront. The Wharf and Kirwan’s Irish Pub is offering all the best parts of an Irish festival with a Guinness Beer Garden, a march by the DCFD Emerald Society Pipe and Drum Band and authentic Irish dances from several local dance troupes. Find the full schedule on The Wharf’s website.

St. Pawty’s Day Dog-Friendly Bar Crawl



79 Potomac Ave. SE

Dacha Beer Garden is hosting a dog-friengly bar crawl that will spread through the bars in the Navy Yard neighborhood, all within walking distance of one another. Professional photos will also be offered by Bowie Shoots at Dacha Beer Garden. Tickets cost $20 per person on Eventbrite.

An Intro to the Irish Language



801 E St. NW

At Penn Social, Pros & Pints will host Sophie Ní Riain, a native of Tipperary and current Fulbright scholar who is teaching the Irish language at Catholic University. The event on March 22 at 6 p.m. will focus on Gaelic, one of the oldest living languages in Europe. Tickets cost approximately $15.

O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub



3207 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

On March 17 and 18, this Arlington, Virginia, pub will feature live music and traditional Irish dancers. On the second day, there will also be a viewing party of the Six Nations Rugby competition between Ireland and England. Follow O’Sullivan’s on Facebook for more updates and details on what to expect.

Celtic House



2500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia

This Irish pub is set to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day on Friday through Sunday. On March 16, expect a live band starting at 7 p.m. The following day, reservations are recommended as there will be a full Irish breakfast and traditional menu served, and, later in the day, more live Irish music. On Saturday, more live music will occur with a performance by the O’Neill James School of Irish Dance. Finally, on March 19, expect a brunch buffet plus the full menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live Irish music starting at 11:30 a.m. Make your reservations while you still can by visiting the Celtic House website.

St. Patrick’s Beer Festival

7581 Colshire Dr., McLean, Virginia

Friday through Sunday, Shipgarten will host a beer festival with over 40 breweries included, plus live music, a “whiskey pop experience” and limited “green eggs and kegs.” On Sunday, the festivities will continue with specials like fish and chips, bangers and mash, corned beef hash and green beer. You can reserve free tickets for either day of the festival on their website.