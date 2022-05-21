RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Festival of Speed & Style returns to Old Town Alexandria with fashion and fast cars

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 21, 2022, 10:34 AM

The Festival of Speed & Style takes place on Sunday, May 22, from 10 AM to 3 PM in Old Town Alexandria
Courtesy Festival of Speed & Style Facebook page
The weekend event pairs exotic cars and fashion models
Courtesy Festival of Speed & Style Facebook page
The festival is also hosting a High Octane Ball from 7PM to 10PM on Saturday night May 21 in Old Town Alexandria. Tickets for that event cost $75, tax-deductible, with proceeds going to charity.
Courtesy Festival of Speed & Style Facebook page
A man poses with a yellow car
Courtesy Festival of Speed & Style Facebook page
A model poses with a vintage Ferrari
Courtesy Festival of Speed & Style Facebook page
The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style will feature more than 100 cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Jaguars, in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday.

But that’s not all.

“We’ve hand-picked six cars that will then be paired with models who are dressed up and done up to match the style and elegance of the car,” said Rick Myllenbeck, the show’s founder and chairman.

He expects about 10,000 people to turn out for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

It will take place at the 200 to 400 blocks of King Street, as well as the 100 blocks of North Royal and North Fairfax streets.

The Festival is also hosting a charity ball on Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those interested can purchase tickets for $75.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

