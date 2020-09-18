How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month — both at home and in person

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a number of ways to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs until October 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which actually includes both September and October, started on Sept. 15, and runs until Oct. 15.

It’s set up that way to include independence days for Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua and also includes Columbus Day, which is known in many Spanish-speaking countries as Dia de la Raza.

The month’s origins date to 1968, when Congress passed a law authorizing the week including Sept. 15 and 16 as Hispanic Heritage Week. Congress asked President Lyndon Johnson to recognize the week with a proclamation.

The tradition continued each year for two decades until the first President George Bush followed Congress’ initiative to extend the week into a month in 1988, and the first presidential proclamation came for Hispanic Heritage Month came in 1989.

Hispanic Heritage Month’s traditional celebrations include events focused on food, music, costume, dance, film and more. But as with most of the traditionally exuberant public celebrations since March, the coronavirus pandemic has limited in-person activities in 2020.

However, there are still a number of ways to celebrate this month.

Here’s a short list of virtual activities:

The Latino Center at the Smithsonian Institution has listed a number of resources online. One section, called Descubra!, lists a number of family activities, including a celebration of pottery and a Central American geography challenge that includes exploration of Argentina.

If you have a teenager in your life who likes to read, be sure to follow the Fairfax County Public Library on Instagram in the coming weeks. The library’s Instagram Story will include recommendations from the annual Pura Belpre awards. The medal, named after the first Latina librarian in New York City, is awarded each year to an author and illustrator whose work “best portrays, affirms, and celebrates the Latino cultural experience in an outstanding work of literature for children and youth.” The award-winning book for 2020 was Sal and Gabi Break the Universe, by Carlos Hernandez.

