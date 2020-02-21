Things to do around DC this weekend: Feb. 21—23

There are dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area — from concerts to art exhibits, to Mardi Gras festivals and celebrations.

All Weekend

Capital Home Remodel + Garden Show at the Dulles Expo Center is all things home under one roof, with experts, demos, vendors and the latest and greatest exhibitors and special guests.

ATLAS Intersection Festival has begun its 11th season, with a ticketed pass to a performing arts palooza combining theater, dance, poetry, music, film, writing, photography and more in a week of events at various venues around town.

DC Dive Show at the Washington Convention Center is the mid-Atlantic Winter Scuba Dive Festival with vendors, experts, presentations, demos, musical featured guests and events this weekend.

Shadow Frost Music and Arts Festival in Frederick this weekend features rock and metal bands with performances, games workshops, art, vendors and more all weekend.

Northern Virginia Summer Camp Expo is at the Dulles Town Center this weekend where attendees can learn all about what’s happening this summer along with kids activities, vendors and more.

Mother Tongue Film Festival at multiple Smithsonian locations this weekend celebrates cultural and linguistic diversity with 20+ films, screenings, receptions, performances and more.

Renwick Gallery presents the exhibit Hearts of our People: Native Women Artists in the first major muse exhibition to explore the achievements of Native American Women.

The Phillips Collection presents Moira Dryer Back in Business through this weekend. This exhibit includes notes, drawing photographs along with 23 textured and color saturated paintings and sculptures.

The Sackler Gallery has a new virtual exhibit Age Old Cities: A Virtual Journey from Palmyra to Mosul three Middle East cities brought to life with large scale projections, digital reconstructions.

Transformer in Logan Circle presents Present Tense: DC Punk and DIY, Right Now highlights the work of emerging artists in this 17th Annual DC Artist Solo Exhibit with photographs, documentary and artist reception.

National Museum of Women in the Arts new exhibit Delita Martin: Calling Down the Spirits has iconic prints, collages and multi-mediums in works exploring generations.

ARTECHOUSE at the Wharf presents Future Sketches by Zach Lieberman which brings drawings to life through code and creative exploration by exploring how the body, voice and gestures can be transformed.

Signature Theatre presents Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes. The surprising comedy show, created by a D.C. area playwright, takes dysfunction and puts it back in family in a hilarious and subversive stir.

Arena Stage presents A Thousand Splendid Suns, the adaptation of The New York Times bestselling novel by Khaled Hosseini which follows the story of two Afghan women fighting for survival in war-torn Kabul. Various showtimes are available this weekend.

Fords Theatre presents Silent Sky. Set in a time before women could vote, the play follows Henrietta Leavitt who transformed the science of astronomy by making important discoveries. Various showtimes are available through this final weekend.

Signature Theatre presents Gun & Powder a gripping musical examining a families’ journey through race, as they transition from farm girls to legends. Shown various times this final weekend.

The Studio Theatre presents Pipeline, the story of a dedicated teacher and single mother, who struggles to give her son opportunities that those she teaches will never have. Available various times this final weekend.

The Washington Ballet Balanchine + Ashton at the Kennedy Center is the work of two seminal choreographers of the 20th century. Shown at various showtimes through this weekend.

Kennedy Center Concert Hall presents Noseda Conducts Mahler’s Fifth and Schubert the unfinished symphony Friday and Saturday night.

The Kennedy Center Family Theatre presents Mozart Mash-Up with the National Symphony Orchestra is a show for families, highlighting the profile composer with early hands on activities. Available at various showtimes.

The National Theatre presents Swan Lake by the St. Petersburg Ballet Theatre and introduces Irina Kolesnikova as she makes her principled U.S. debut. Various showtimes available this weekend.

Saturday, Feb 22

District Wharf hosts a colorful and energetic Mardi Gras Celebration and Parade with live music, performers and parade and fireworks.

Samedi Gras Celebration at Breaux Vineyards kicks off Mardi Gras a few days early with NOLA style music, beads, dancing, tastings, Cajun cuisine and more.

Culpeper Carnival is an all day Mardi Gras celebration in the heart of downtown Culpeper, with music, artists, vendors, kids activities, beads and fun for all.

George Washington’s 288th Birthday at Mount Vernon is free admission tour, where visitors can learn and experience the life of America’s first president with activities for kids and more.

Maple Sugaring Days at the Brookside Nature Center is a family-friendly program of an American tradition, from making to tasting with fun activities in a learning atmosphere.

American Craft Show at the Baltimore Convention Center features 600+ makes, demos, vendors, artists interaction and activities, music fun and more.

The Underground Railroad at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge celebrates Black History Month with an educational tour of the park’s rich history and freedom network.

Black History Month in Prince George’s County features a series of performances, events, exhibits and lectures at various locations.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Saturday Night

The Birchmere has an A Cappella Festival with Harmony Sweepstakes.

9:30 Club hosts Canadian indie rockers Wolf Parade with Jo Passed.

Pearl Street Warehouse it’s a fantastic multi-flash band showcase with Música Latina.

Union Stage hosts Canadian rockers with An Evening with Sloan.

Rams Head On Stage presents the funky R&B stylings of Scary Pockets.

Jammin’ Java has British singer-songwriter Bobby Long.

The Hamilton it’s a Mardi Gras party NOLA style with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and The Zydeco Chas Chas.

The Strathmore presents the National Philharmonic: Black Pioneers in Classical Music.

Amp by Strathmore has the Irish music of Atlan.

The Barns of Wolf Trap has The Last Bandoleros.

Black Rock Center goes bluegrass with Charm City Junction.

U Street Music Hall it’s Brooklyn’s jazz horn duo Moon Hooch with Paris Monster.

City Winery has Go-Go with What? Band.

Hill Country Live presents the Randy Thompson Band.

The Soundry presents New Orleans-style music stew of Baltimore’s Junkyard Saints.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Family Day: Iwo Jima 75th at the National Museum of the Marine Corp in Quantico with a tour of historic artifacts, photos, films, concert, activities and more.

Guatemala National Day of Marimba at the National Museum of the American Indian celebrates the cultural heritage with performances, demos and more.

Relay for Life of Northern Virginia introduces Relay Palooza at Jammin’ Java, a music matinee of battle of the bands for the American Cancer Society.

Amending America: How Women Won the Vote at the Silver Spring Civic Center is a celebration of Women’s History month with a reception, music and drama as well as a silent auction.

Cat Video Fest 2020 at AFI Theatre in Silver Spring is a family-friendly afternoon of heartwarming, hilarious and adorable cat antics.

Sunday Night

Pearl Street Warehouse celebrates Mardi Gras with the Naptown Brass Band and the DC Meters.

Union Stage has Atlanta garage rockers Black Lips with Warish and Thunderpaw.

The Fillmore it’s the Swedish metal group Opeth with Graveyard.

Rams Head On Stage it’s Siberian blues guitarist, vocalist Ana Popovic.

Jammin’ Java hosts New York singer-songwriter in An Evening with Gretchen Peters.

Amp by Strathmore hosts acoustic jazz guitar greats in An Evening with Raul Midón with Lionel Loueke.

U Street Music Hall it’s the Irish techno-pop duo Brame & Hamo.

City Winery has bluegrass-folk with the Barnes, Gordy, Walsh Trio.

Stone Room Concerts has singer-songwriters Luke Jackson and The Promise is Hope.

Blues Alley has soul fusion legend Roy Ayers.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has a fundraiser with the jazz, pop, rock of Baby Blue Sound Collective.

EagleBank Arena hosts contemporary Christian artists MercyMe with Jeremy Camp.

CapitalOne Arena hosts 6 time Grammy winner Marc Anthony.

