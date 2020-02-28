How to celebrate National Women’s History Month around the DC area

For those searching for ways to commemorate the accomplishments of women, the D.C. area is offering an array of events primarily for that purpose.

For many, the month of March is synonymous with the commencement of spring. However, it’s also a time to celebrate the achievements of women throughout history with National Women’s History Month.

For those searching for ways to commemorate the accomplishments of women, the D.C. area is offering an array of events primarily for that purpose. From museum exhibits to concerts, we’re counting down the best ways to celebrate all-month long.

Fierce Women 2.0 tour

Where: National Museum of Women in the Arts

When: Sunday, March 1, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

What better way to kick off an entire month dedicated to women than visiting a museum solely devoted to female artists? The National Museum of Women in the Arts is offering their second Fierce Women tour, which showcases a collective of empowering art by some of the most talented female artists in the industry.

Inspired by Museum Hack in D.C., the tour is apart of NMWA’s monthly “Free Community Day,” which occurs the first Sunday of every month and offers free admission to visitors. It’s an opportunity to explore the museum’s current collection and potentially walk away with a newfound appreciation for the local art scene.

First Ladies Tour at the Smithsonian American History Museum

Where: Smithsonian American History Museum

When: Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Take a stroll through U.S. history with a tour revolving around the First Ladies of America. The tour will cover First Ladies from Martha Washington to Michelle Obama, with the emphasis being on “modern” First Ladies from Eleanor Roosevelt (1933-1945) to present. There is a $10.00 per person registration-in-advance fee.

Guests should arrive at 3:10 p.m. sharp outside of the “Star-Spangled Banner” which is on the second floor of the museum, and the same level as the National Mall entrance.

Distillery tour at Republic Restorative

Where: Republic Restorative, 1369 New York Avenue NE

When: Saturday, March 7, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Explore the District’s only women-owned distillery with an immersive tour. The tour lasts one hour, followed by a 20 minute discussion about the history of women involved in the prohibition and temperance movements. Attendees can expect a tasting of each available spirit, souvenir glass and tote bag. For tickets and additional details, visit the event’s page.

RIOT! A Celebration of Women in Comedy

Where: Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

When: Sunday, March 8, 8 p.m.

If you enjoy comedy from a women’s perspective (and who doesn’t?) head over to the Kennedy Center and spend an evening (which also happens to be International’s Women’s Day) with some of comedy’s most hilarious ladies. You can expect appearances from Margaret Cho, Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Jen Kirkman (Chelsea Lately), Dulce Sloan and Catherine Cohen.

Since the show sold out back in 2018, the program has swiftly become a national platform for female artists to express their creativity through the art of music and comedy. Tickets range from $29 to $69.

National Book Festival Presents Margaret Atwood and Nan Talese

Where: Library of Congress

When: Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For those thoroughly immersed within the realm of literature, the names Margaret Atwood and Nan Talese should ring loud with resignation. Atwood created one of the most prolific novels of our time with The Handmaids Tale, and Talese is considered one of the most revered female publishers. You can catch both these remarkable women discuss their achievements at the Library of Congress on March 12th.

The discussion will be moderated by the library’s Literary Director Marie Arana and presigned copies of Atwood’s newest novel, The Testaments, will be available for purchase. Purchase tickets here.

Women of Progress: Early Camera Portraits

Where: National Portrait Gallery

When: Until May 2020

Up until May, The National Portrait Gallery will showcase early portraits of feminist icons from the 1840s and 1850s. Among those included are activist Lucy Stone, Lucretia Coffin Mott, Margaret Fuller and Dorothea Lynde Dix, who was an advocate on behalf of the mentally ill. In addition, don’t forget to visit the What is Feminist Art? exhibit, also located in the gallery, which revisits a collective of feminist art from the 1970s.

History After Hours: Bold Women of Postal Past

Where: Smithsonian National Postal Museum

When: Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The National Postal Museum will host an after-hours event to explore the lives of Minnie Cox, Amelia Earhart, Mary Katherine Goddard and Sally Ride. Using a scavenger hunt as a guide, visitors can experience demonstrations, gallery spotlight talks and rarely seen items from the museum’s collection. The event is free, but preregistration is strong-preferred.

Future Focus: Women in Tech Panel

Where: WeWork White House, 1440 G Street Northwest, 8th Floor

When: Tuesday, March 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Flatiron School in D.C. is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a discussion panel on how women are shaping the future of the tech industry in the nation’s capital. Guests can expect casual networking over drinks, light bites and the opportunity to tour the beautiful D.C. campus. For those interested, register here.

