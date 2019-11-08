Things to do around DC this weekend: Nov. 8-10

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are your best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area, Nov. 8-10.

All Weekend

The Maryland Irish Festival at the State Fairgrounds this weekend celebrates the culture with music, dance, traditional cuisine, cultural exhibits, vendors, games, kids activities and more.

The 26th Annual NoVA Christmas Market at the Dulles Expo Center this weekend will bring high-quality arts, crafts and antiques along with vendors, food and more.

The Baltimore Book Festival features author appearances, signings, exhibitors, vendors, readings and multiple stages of entertainment with strolling performers, kids activities and cooking demos.

EmporiYUM at Union Market is a one of a kind marketplace with flavors from around the country, artisans and vendors. There will be various tiers of ticketing to meet, eat and shop with your savvy foodie friends.

The Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival at the Howard County Fairgrounds is a great family fall festival with animals, demos, seminars, vendors, activities and performers.

Death Becomes Us: A True Crime Festival at the Lisner Auditorium will feature podcasts, experts, screenings and authors delving into some notorious criminal cases.

The 13th annual Alexandria Film Festival is a yearly cinematic celebration where storytellers and art lovers collide, with 50-plus screenings, premieres, special guests and Q&As.

The Kids Euro Festival continues through this final weekend, bringing Europe’s most talented children’s entertainers to the D.C. area with free performances, concerts, workshops, movies, storytelling, magic and more.

The Kennedy Center will feature the Mark Morris Dance Group: Pepperland, a colorful, exuberant production celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” at various showtimes through Saturday.

Folger Shakespeare Library presents “Amadeus” at various times this weekend. Experience this Tony-winning play highlighting the eccentric prodigy, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and his destructive rival.

Signature Theatre presents “A Chorus Line,” the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical showcase at various showtimes.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions,” the first time the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Museum of American History presents a new exhibit, “Elephants and Us: Considering Extinction,” which marks the 30th anniversary of the historic African Elephant Conservation Act and explores Americans’ relationship with elephants over time.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists, with more than 45 new works on display.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart.’” The exhibit explores the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The Phillips Collection‘s new exhibit “Intersections: Los Carpeinteros” is a collection by internationally acclaimed Cuban artists Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Kennedy Center presents The Washington National Opera: “Otello.” Verdi’s epic retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy traces the collapse of a great hero. Various times beginning this weekend.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” beginning this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without a fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later. This is its final weekend.

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Everybody,” an Obie Award-winning “irreverent, rollicking ride.”

Saturday, Nov. 9

Smithsonian Food History Weekend runs through Saturday with a gala, festival, history, expert demos, film fest and something for everyone.

The Smithsonian Food Festival is a free day of hands-on learning, live demonstrations, talks, stories, a market, a kids table, a curator’s corner and more.

Celebrating Veterans and the Arts at the Hylton Center is an afternoon of interactive fun for vets and their families, with hands-on and interactive activities, guitar workshops, songwriting, performers, vendors, food and more.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

46th Fine Art & Craft Show “Unique Boutique” in Calvert County, Maryland, features vendors, arts and artisan demos in this festive event with food and prizes.

The Columbia Holiday Craft Fair will feature over 50 vendors with many new artisans, crafters, demos, special guests and more.

American Indian Heritage Day at St. Leonard Park is a family friendly day of cultural celebration with displays, arts and crafts, hands on activities, drum circles and exhibitors.

Gunston Hall has The Revolutionary War Day, which will feature re-enactments, demos, family activities and tours.

Southern Maryland Comic-Con at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, games and pop culture, and features vendors and cosplay.

Rams Head On Stage family music matinee features 16-year-old guitar prodigy Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

Winter Walk of Lights at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna has begun its holiday lights themed extravaganza with a half-mile walk of festive decorations, treats and hot beverages.

Saturday night

The Anthem hosts Chicago duo Louis The Child.

Pearl Street Warehouse has blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales with Schreiner.

At The Barns of Wolf Trap, it’s Grammy-nominated guitarist Leo Kottke.

Union Stage hosts indie icon Ben Kweller with Jake Troth.

Jammin’ Java presents Kentucky singer-songwriter Joan Shelley.

The Strathmore has the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Emanuel Ax performing Brahms.

Warner Theatre hosts hip-hop singer, songwriter and YouTuber Todrick Hall.

At U Street Music Hall, it’s K-pop R&B singer Tiffany Young.

City Winery presents pop-rockers Deep Blue Something.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts indie rocker Amy O with Outer Spaces and Cigarette.

Sixth & i has New Zealand jazz artist Jordan Rakei with Sam Wills.

At Tally Ho Theater, it’s the Third Annual Chad Dukes Veterans Day Jamboree.

Blues Alley presents Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has singer-songstress Cassandra Wilson.

The Meyerhoff in Baltimore presents classical hip-hop with Black Violin.

MGM National Harbor presents rock-blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

The Soundry hosts local folk-rock legends The 19th Street Band.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Strathmore Museum Holiday Market is back for its 30th year with amazing gifts, arts and artisans, treats and a free performance by the Strathmore Children’s Choir.

Music at the Winery at Linganore Winery is a relaxing afternoon of free music, tastings, artisans and food trucks.

MGM National Harbor presents Michael Carbonaro Live. Enjoy an unbelievable and engaging family magic show with bizarre antics and audience interaction.

F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre presents “Seussical” in two separate shows. The family musical has some of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters.

The Bluegrass Barn at Frying Pan Park is an evening show for all ages, featuring the music of Sideline.

Sunday night

Pearl Street Warehouse presents folk rock duo Driftwood Soldier with Mink Miracle Medicine.

The Fillmore presents New York rockers Taking Back Sunday with Red City Radio.

Rams Head On Stage has a Big Damned Blues Revolution with Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band.

Jammin’ Java has a Veteran’s Day party with Nirvana Reincarnation with Jordan Daniel Frank.

The Barns of Wolf Trap presents legendary jazz pianist John Eaton.

DAR Constitution Hall presents the family-friendly pop music Kidz Bop Live.

City Winery host Indiana pop-rock, singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin with Sawyer.

The Song Byrd Cafe has the electro pop of Magic Sword with Droid Bishoop.

Black Cat hosts Aussie singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin.

Blues Alley presents Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton.

Echo Stage has a blend go-go show with Rare Essence, The Backyard Band and TCB.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz hosts the Second Sunday Gospel.

