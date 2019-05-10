202
Get your bouncy castle and world record fix over the next 2 weekends

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP May 10, 2019 5:39 pm 05/10/2019 05:39pm
With the help of some air compressors, a virtual city of inflatable bounce houses expanded to life on Friday next to Rosecroft Raceway in Oxon Hill, Maryland, where the complex will welcome paying customers for the next two weekends.

“We travel with the world’s largest inflatable castle, Guinness World Record certified,” said Dex, the production director for The Big Bounce America. “You can expect just about the best day of your life.” (By the way, there is more than one Big Bounce touring the U.S. Another one is on tour in Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas at the same time.)

The selection of bounce house experiences includes a 900 foot attack style obstacle course, big slides, a maze and an interactive ball pit that’s overseen by a tentacled pink monster.


Inside the 11,433 square foot bouncy castle, the inflatable activities and challenges include things such as basketball hoops and obstacle runs, slides and ball pits.

Tickets are for three-hour sessions, and only for those who are going to bounce. Spectators are not charged.

“And then out of that three hours, everybody will have a 45-minute block inside the main bounce — broken down by age group,” Dex said. “We do it based on age group to make sure the big kids and the little kids can be separated, so they can have their own level of fun.”

Later portions of each day are reserved for teenagers (16 and up) and adults. Tickets are time-stamped based on the age of the bouncer, Dex said.

Bounce hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. On May 17, the experience will be available from 1 to 7 p.m. As a bonus, there will be an adults-only session on May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices range between $16 and $28.

If you’re planning to wear sandals or flip-flops, be sure to bring a pair of socks with you, as they are required. No shoes are allowed for those who want to bounce.

