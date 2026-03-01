Eyes to the Skies for March: Total lunar eclipse, daylight saving time returns, spring arrives with the vernal equinox

For March, “Eyes to the Skies” runs down upcoming space events including a total lunar eclipse, Zodiacal Light and spring's arrival.

“Eyes to the Skies” is a recurring feature and publishes on the first of every month. You can find it on WTOP’s The Space Place. Email Greg your space questions and he might answer them in the next edition.

Each month WTOP’s “Eyes to the Skies” feature previews the best the sky has to offer stargazers regarding the moon, planets and stars. Space-related events that might interest you taking place in the D.C. region will be included as well.

Let’s get to the very busy sky for March 2026!

Must-see sky sights for March

A total lunar eclipse

Daylight saving time returns

Zodiacal Light continues after sunset

Spring arrives with the vernal equinox

The winter constellations are our home in the Milky Way galaxy. When we look at them, we are seeing our galactic neighborhood. With the arrival of spring, they will be getting lower in the south-south western sky during the month.

Two stars of the month

Be on the lookout for the brilliant blue-white supergiant star Rigel, marking the left foot of Orion the Hunter and ranking as one of the 10 brightest stars in the night sky. Look for it right after it gets dark in the southwest.

Rigel is easy to spot in the very bright and distinctive constellation, Orion the Hunter. Orion can also be used to find and recognize the winter constellations which will be getting lower in the sky this month.

Orion is one of the most recognizable and well known constellations of the 88 that comprise the sky. Orion, or parts of the constellation, is visible anywhere on our planet. Orion can be seen upside down below the equator if you go far enough south.

And if you own binoculars and/or a telescope — maybe Santa was good to you — be sure to check out the Orion Nebula for an amazing view of a stellar nursery. Orion makes for a very nice smartphone pic — you may even capture the nebula.

Seeing the bright stars of Orion and the winter constellations marks the gateway to our solar system’s home in the Milky Way galaxy known as the Orion Arm or Spur.

Our second star this month is beautiful Arcturus — the star of spring. This orangish-colored beauty will be visible low on the eastern horizon after dark on the first night of spring — March 20. It will catch your attention as it will likely be sparkling, being so low to the horizon. It will get higher each night as will the constellations of spring.

Highlights of the month

March 3 — The Full Worm Moon occurs at 6:38 a.m. and will be undergoing a total lunar eclipse that will be widely visible. The D.C. area will not see the entire event as sunrise occurs while the eclipse is still ongoing. Get the particulars for your location by using this website.

To really see this eclipse, you will have to find a location that has a clear view of the western horizon as the totally eclipsed moon will be setting while the sun will be rising. This will make the moon difficult to see.

Your best bet is to observe and photograph the moon as soon as totality starts at 6:04 a.m. In the D.C. region the moon will only be about a fist-width held horizontally above the western horizon. Ideally, you can find an elevated location as this will improve your viewing.

You can get great astropics of the eclipse with your smartphone, camera and if you have one, a telescope. Use these tips on how to photograph the eclipse with a camera and with a smartphone.

If snow is on the ground, find a dark and open location to try to image the changing lighting during the eclipse, especially totality.

March 5 — If you happen to be at a dark sky site in the next two weeks make sure you look for the Zodiacal Light in the western sky as it gets dark. Try taking an astropic with your smartphone and/or digital camera. For best results they should be mounted on a tripod or held very steady for a time exposure of several seconds.

March 6 — In the eastern sky, the almost full, but still very bright moon will be below the star bright star Regulus.

March 8 — Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Clocks “spring forward” an hour to 3 a.m.

March 8 — If you have a totally clear view of the western horizon at dusk, scan using binoculars to look for Venus and Saturn just above the horizon. Venus will be the brighter and higher of the two planets.

March 10 — In the southeast at 3 a.m., you can see a very close pairing with the moon and the bright star Antares. They will stay very close as dawn approaches. Worthy of taking an astropic with your smartphone and/or digital camera.

March 14 — Remember our star of the month in October, Algol? It is worth looking at it going to minimum brightness for two hours centered at 12:07 a.m., and then getting brighter. See the other dates this month below. Try taking a smartphone/camera pic or maybe even a video.

March 16 — Algol again at 8:57 p.m.

March 20 — Spring arrives with the Vernal Equinox at 10:46 a.m.

March 20 — If you have a totally clear view of the western horizon at dusk, scan using binoculars to look for the very young crescent moon, just above brilliant Venus above the horizon. The pair will be several finger widths held horizontally at arms-length, above the horizon. Earthshine may be present and this is definitely an astropic to attempt with your smartphone and/or digital camera.

March 22 — The moon and bright Jupiter keep each other company as they travel the night to the pre-dawn sky.

The moon

March 3 — Full Worm Moon Total Lunar Eclipse

March 11 — Last Quarter

March 19 — New Moon

March 25 — First Quarter

Planets

Mercury is low in the east before dawn late in the month.

Venus is visible in the west at dusk and gets higher in the sky during the month.

Mars is in the glare of the sun.

Jupiter is visible after dark and very bright.

Saturn is very low in the southwest after dark and fades into the glare of the sun early in the month.

Uranus is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to best observe the planet although it is visible in binoculars.

Neptune is in the western sky after dark. You need a telescope to observe the planet.

Pluto is way out there in the solar system and requires taking images through a telescope spaced days apart to hunt it down.

D.C.-area events

Bonus section

Use this useful tool to create a custom star chart for your location to help you find your way around the stars.

While you are at it, check out the very useful astronomical tools.

And if you want to plan ahead for 2026 sky events here’s a nifty guide to help.

You can also send in any space related questions to my email address. Suggestions about this feature are also welcome.

Follow my daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.