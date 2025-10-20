Tuesday is the predicted peak for the Orionid meteor shower. The best time to look for these bits of Halley's comet debris hitting our atmosphere is after midnight.

The best time to look for these bits of Halley’s comet debris hitting our atmosphere is after midnight, especially in the hours before dawn. EarthSky.org states, “In 2025, the Orionid meteor shower should rain down its greatest number of meteors on the morning of October 21. The moon won’t interfere in 2025.”

The Orionids are expected to produce about 10 to 20 meteors an hour. Viewing tips are here.

You do not need any equipment or know how to enjoy the show — just find a place where you can put a lounge chair or a blanket to see the sky. Starting at about 1 a.m. EDT in the East, the constellation for which this meteor shower is named — Orion the Hunter — hangs low above the horizon and will rise higher as the night progresses. A meteor that is part of the shower can be traced back to Orion. Sporadic meteors that are not part of the shower can be seen during the night as well.

The shower should improve toward dawn and Orionids can appear anywhere in the sky. But looking straight up gives you the widest viewing area — this is where the lounge chair or blanket comes in handy.

If you are a city dweller you still may see the brightest Orionids as long as you are not staring into a street light or nestled in among tall buildings. Watching the Orionids is worth it from the suburbs as long as lights and obstructions are minimized as best you can.

The weather will be a big factor. Check the WTOP Weather page.

The other big factor is that the moon will be absent from the sky for the Orionids, making for a dark sky.

With this moonless sky, it is worth looking for Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon.

Enjoy the shower and night sky with family, friends and/or your significant other. Some food and beverages are an added plus. Be sure to have extra clothing as it can get cool at night.

Here’s to clear skies, Orionids and comets!

