Will DC-area clouds block the view of this month’s full pink moon?

A full pink supermoon is seen.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) A full pink supermoon is seen.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) There have been some wacky weather swings in the D.C. region these past few weeks and the clouds will dominate until Sunday, which will likely prevent seeing the night sky and moon until then.

April’s full moon is called the full pink moon in honor of the flowers of spring. It will also be the smallest angular diameter full moon of 2025, which means it is the farthest full moon from Earth for 2025 — 406,295 km — and is known as a “micromoon.” Very experienced moon watchers may notice a slight difference in the size of the moon.

The full pink micromoon rises at 8:22 p.m. in the east-southeast and will have a noticeable companion. The bright star Spica will be very close and just to the upper left of the full micromoon. Binoculars will enhance your view. Try taking a smartphone/camera picture.

The moon will still be very bright Sunday night, so it will be worth taking a peek.

