Stay awake! Total lunar eclipse visible above DC area early Friday morning

On Thursday night, the D.C. region will be witness to the beginning of a total lunar eclipse of the full worm moon.

The forecast for the area overnight, unfortunately, calls for clouds. But, there may be some breaks in the clouds — avid sky watchers refer to these as “sucker holes” — so it is worth looking. Trust me, seeing an eclipsed moon among, and even in, thin clouds can be an awesome sight.

If you are clouded out, you can watch the eclipse live online starting at 1 a.m. Friday.

The most difficult part of seeing it for many will be trying to stay awake.

The partial eclipse will begin just after 1 a.m. Friday and the total eclipse will begin at 2:26 a.m. Maximum eclipse occurs at 2:58 a.m. and the total eclipse will end at 3:31 a.m. At 4:47 a.m., the partial eclipse ends.

