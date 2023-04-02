NASA to announce first crew to the Moon in over 50 Years on Monday

The next four astronauts to travel to the moon aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission will be announced at the NASA event on Monday morning

On Monday morning, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Canadian Space Agency will announce the four astronauts who will be next to “venture around the moon.”

In a March 10 news release, NASA said the event will take place at 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT) on Monday, at the NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.

The four astronauts, who will be announced at the event, will travel to the moon aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission.

According to NASA, “the mission will be the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.”

This will be the first crewed mission to the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency’s website.

Artemis II is currently scheduled to launch in November of 2024.

