NASA to announce first crew to the Moon in over 50 Years on Monday

Greg Redfern | gredfern029@gmail.com

April 2, 2023, 8:53 PM

The planet Earth as seen from the surface of the moon during the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission, December 1972. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Canadian Space Agency will announce the four astronauts who will be next to “venture around the moon.”

In a March 10 news release, NASA said the event will take place at 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT) on Monday, at the NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.

The four astronauts, who will be announced at the event, will travel to the moon aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission.

According to NASA, “the mission will be the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.”

This will be the first crewed mission to the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency’s website.

Artemis II is currently scheduled to launch in November of 2024.

The launch of NASA’s Apollo 17 spacecraft from Pad A, Launch Complex 39 of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 7th December 1972. This is the first nighttime launch of the Saturn V vehicle. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Light that candle!

