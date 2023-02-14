Watch this ‘space’: How to catch Jupiter-Venus planetary waltz

Here is a celestial sight you do not want to miss! It'll be happening over the next two weeks in the western sky as it starts to get dark.

Here is a celestial sight you do not want to miss! It’ll be happening over the next two weeks in the western sky as it starts to get dark.

The bright planets Venus and Jupiter are closing in on one another each night. Jupiter is descending toward the horizon, while Venus is ascending higher in the sky. The sky will be dark enough to really let this planetary duo strut their stuff and will catch the attention of people looking their way.

Venus is the brighter, and currently lower of the two, and they form a striking spectacle in the post-sunset sky.

The motion we see in the sky is due to Venus, Jupiter and Earth orbiting the Sun. Each day, all three planets have moved in their solar orbit which translates into the movement we see in the sky of Venus and Jupiter.

By the way, traveling at 186,000 miles per second, the light from Venus took about 11 and half minutes to reach your eyes, while the light from Jupiter took 48 minutes. Contrast that to the 1.3 seconds it takes for moonlight to reach our eyes. This gives you an idea of the size of our solar system.

To get the best view, you want a western horizon that is free of tall buildings, trees and bright lights.

The duo will be at their closest on March 1, and will only be a half a degree, or the apparent size of the moon in the sky, apart.

To add to this planetary splendor, the beautiful waxing crescent moon joins the pair on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. The young moon will likely exhibit a ghostly light called earthshine, making for a sight not soon forgotten.

While this event is easily visible to the unaided eye, binoculars will really enhance your view, especially of the earthshine moon, and the planetary pair on March 1. You will see craters and other features on the moon, the four main moons of Jupiter and Venus really shows off its brightness.

Try taking a pic with any camera as these celestial objects are very bright and will show up in any camera including smartphones and tablets. Take a pic, see the results and adjust as necessary.

If you are lucky enough to enjoy dark skies, be on the lookout on the western horizon when it first gets dark for the Zodiacal Light. This pyramid shaped glow should be visible when looking at the moon, Venus and Jupiter. It should continue to be visible into March.

I will be at sea in the Bermuda Triangle when the planetary duo meet and hope to share some astropics of the event with you.

Here’s to clear skies and chocolate!

Follow my Twitter @SkyGuyinVA and daily blog www.whatsupthespaceplace.com to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. You can email me at skyguyinva@gmail.com.