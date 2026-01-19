Northern lights sightings possible Monday night in DC area

There's a possibility the northern lights will be visible from the D.C. area on Monday night.

During my 12-hour drive returning from Florida to see the rollout of Artemis II, a strong solar flare erupted on the sun. That solar flare brings the possibility for the D.C. area to have its first aurora sightings of 2026 on Monday night.

The D.C. area last saw aurora in November 2025.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center issued this statement Monday morning:

A G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for the 20 January UTC-day due to Earth-arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME blasted from the Sun on 18 Jan, in association with an energetic R3 (Strong) solar flare from a sunspot region near center-disk, and is anticipated to arrive at Earth as early as late 19 Jan EST to early 20 Jan. While the G4 Watch is out for the 20 Jan UTC-day, geomagnetic storm levels could range from G1-G3 (Minor-Moderate) upon CME arrival later on 19 Jan EST. CME passage is expected to continue through 20 Jan, but conditions are likely to weaken later in the day. G1 levels remain possible on 21 Jan due to residual CME related effects.”

The Space Weather Prediction Center has provided the potential effects of this geomagnetic storm, which is expected to mostly impact areas poleward of 45 degrees geomagnetic latitude:

Induced currents — “Possible widespread voltage control problems and some protective systems may mistakenly trip out key assets from the power grid. Induced pipeline currents intensify.”

Spacecraft — “Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low earth orbit satellites, and tracking and orientation problems may occur.”

Navigation — “Satellite navigation (GPS) degraded or inoperable for hours.”

Radio — “HF (high frequency) radio propagation sporadic or blacked out.”

Aurora — “Aurora may be seen as low as Alabama and northern California.”

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicted possible radio blackouts.

“Radiation from the flare ionized Earth’s atmosphere over the Americas, especially South America. This caused a shortwave radio blackout that may have lasted more than an hour at frequencies below 10 MHz,” spaceweather.com reported Sunday.

On Monday, spaceweather.com wrote, “Shortwave radios inside the Arctic Circle aren’t working right now due to this storm, which is causing a polar cap absorption event.”

These geomagnetic storms and associated aurora events forecast are not predicted to reach the historic levels of May 10, 2024. But you should be watching the skies just in case the aurora appear.

For the D.C. area, the Space Weather Prediction Center’s current two-day aurora forecast and the forecast skies means there may be a good chance of detecting aurora to the north.

On Monday afternoon, the center updated its forecast to say that the predicted G4 geomagnetic storm has arrived far earlier than originally predicted. Aurora may be seen visually and with cameras as soon as it gets dark Monday through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

It will be well worth taking a look to the north Monday night after dark until dawn from a dark sky site with a clear horizon. You might be able to visually detect some color in the sky if bright aurora are present, but they will likely be low on the northern horizon.

Your camera or smartphone significantly improve your chances of detecting and imaging the aurora due to their digital sensors. Even if you do not see aurora, photograph the northern horizon to possibly get an image of them.

Use a camera or smartphone that can take exposures of several seconds — including using “Night Sky” or “Low Light” settings if your camera has them — of the northern horizon. Steady the camera or use a tripod for best image results. The camera can capture aurora that your eyes did not.

Our best bet is to monitor Clear Sky Chart for sky conditions, NOAA and space-related social media sites, spaceweatherlive.com, EarthSky.org and space.com for aurora viewing updates. There also are aurora apps available as well to help you; I use Aurora Pro and Glendale App.

Good luck, aurora chasers …

Follow my daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. You can email me at skyguyinva@gmail.com.

