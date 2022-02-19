WTOP Space Reporter: Another rocket launch and other sky sights on Saturday

NASA Wallops Flight Facility is scheduled to launch a rocket on Saturday that will be visible to the DMV as it climbs into the sky.

The Facility hopes to launch the 17th Northrop Grumman resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) at 12:40 p.m. EST. The Cygnus cargo ship (spacecraft) is the S.S. Piers Sellers. Sellers was selected in celebration of his role in assembling the International Space Station.

The launch and mission will be carried live by NASA starting at 12:15 p.m. EST and can be viewed online on NASA’s website, or below:

Depending on where you are in the DMV, you might be able watch the rocket ascending into the sky with your own eyes. The visibility map for our area covers quite a bit of territory.

Launch updates can be obtained via NASA Wallops Flight Facility Twitter and Facebook.

Weather prospects are good for launch and seeing the rocket ascend into the sky.

To see the launch, your best bet is to check the viewing area map to see if the rocket will be visible for your location.

Try to find an open area free of trees and buildings for the best chances of seeing the event. Once you have spotted it, try taking a peek through binoculars for a closer view.

Also, Venus is incredibly bright in the predawn sky! Take a look in the southeast at about 5:15 a.m. for an awesome sky sight.

Follow my Twitter @SkyGuyinVA and daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. You can email me at skyguyinva@gmail.com.