Watch those leftovers: These Thanksgiving foods aren’t good for dogs

Thanksgiving coincides with a rise in emergency vet visits across the U.S. as some of our favorite dishes can pose a risk to dogs.

As long as you follow food safety guidelines, the biggest risk with your Thanksgiving meal might be that you overindulge and can’t get up off the couch.

But for our furry, four-legged friends, some of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes can pose a risk.

Thanksgiving coincides with a rise in emergency vet visits across the U.S., Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer for the American Kennel Club, said in a recent news release from the organization.

With that in mind, the group consulted with some experts and put together a list of grub to watch out for.

Here are the foods that you should not let your pooch munch on:

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

Mashed potatoes, creamed peas and casseroles (experts said these fatty foods carry the risk of triggering pancreatitis and other digestive issues)

Chocolate, cookies, pies and sweets (especially beware anything labeled “sugar-free” or that contains xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

Once the big meal is over, remember to make sure you secure your trash can to keep sniffing dogs away.

If your pups do get into something they shouldn’t have, you can call the 24/7 Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661 or the ASPCA 24/7 Poison Control Hotline at 888-426-4435.

Bear in mind that you have to pay a fee to use both services.

If it’s an emergency, contact your local vet.

Those big pleading eyes under the dinner table can be hard to resist, so if you just have to slip Fido something, here are some foods that are safe to feed dogs, according to the experts consulted by the AKC: