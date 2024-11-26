How you can make your Thanksgiving meal a little bit healthier

Jennifer Dixon Cravens with the University of Maryland Extension has advice on how you can make your Thanksgiving meal more healthy, and potentially more flavorful.

Thanksgiving is the day diets go to die.

And while you have every right to eat as much as you want — that’s what the day is all about for many people — that doesn’t mean you can’t make some subtle changes to add new flavors, and a few health benefits, to your side dishes.

Jennifer Dixon Cravens, an off-campus faculty member with the University of Maryland Extension, teaches nutrition through the agriculture program. Her advice is to make a conscious effort to be healthier with some of what you do, and that means balancing all the carbohydrates you’ll be eating with fruits and vegetables, as well as healthy proteins.

“Cook with ‘healthy’ in mind, and that way you don’t feel like you’re giving up taste,” Cravens said. “You’re still having your comfort food, but it’s healthier for you.”

She explained it’s not that hard to do.

“You can use nuts and vegetables for your stuffing to add more heartiness to it, because nuts are very high in protein,” Cravens said. “You could add mushrooms. You can add more onions, bell peppers, nuts, just to kind of make it a little bit heartier and less fat. You can also use vegetable broth instead of using chicken broth.”

She also suggested putting out a charcuterie board or fruit tray to graze on while waiting for the main dishes to cook.

“It’s a way to get people to eat more fruit, more vegetables than they normally would eat,” she said. “Raw vegetables, fresh fruit, dried fruit, healthy cheeses and different things like that.”

It’s actually a way to help with portion control by the time you sit down for the bird and all the other side dishes. And even after that, she said it’s a good idea to start with a soup or salad first.

“That way, you eat less and you’re getting a healthier choice first, before you start with the meal,” Cravens said. “You will feel fuller. You would eat less.”

She also suggested ditching the marshmallows many people use to make sweet potato casserole. Instead, she said to try putting pecans or walnuts on top.

“You can use nuts on top, and you have a nice, nutty, warm, comfort feeling, as opposed to the marshmallows that are processed,” Cravens said.

Similarly, she said dried onions might be a healthier way to top your string bean casserole instead of fried onions. And if you’re making mac and cheese, Cravens said you could consider swapping milk out for a nondairy Greek yogurt or sour cream. A low-fat or nondairy cheese can also make the dish a touch healthier.

Instead of using sugar in certain recipes, add more cinnamon, nutmeg or cloves.

“They still have a sweetness, but it’s not as sweet,” she said.

Instead of salt, add more herbs and spices, such as basil or oregano. Garlic powder, turmeric and cumin are good alternatives as well.

“The whole thing is to cut down the calories,” she said. “Research shows that people consume 3,000 to 5,000 calories during a holiday meal.”

That’s far more than what people normally consume in a day, and with all the holiday festivities happening between now and January, it’s an easy time to pack on some pounds.

“An excellent way to start out the new year,” she said, is “by ending the previous year eating healthy.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.