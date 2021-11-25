Turkey trotters raise big bucks for homeless

The Trot for Hunger 5k was virtual last year; this year, they welcomed fast runners, Santas, turkeys and more back to downtown D.C.

Jessica, at left, came from San Diego for the Trot for Hunger 5k. The Trot for Hunger 5k is put on every year by So Others Might Eat. Last year, about 2,500 participated in a virtual turkey trot; this year they tripled that number. He and 8,000 others ran the 5k loop along Pennsylvania Avenue between Freedom Plaza and the Capitol.

Many people use Thanksgiving to gorge on gravy-soaked turkey, mashed potatoes and pecan pie, then to nap during a Cowboys game.

But some people actually get up early and exercise. In fact, around 8,000 people gathered at Freedom Plaza to run a 5k race.

The Trot for Hunger 5k is put on every year by So Others Might Eat, or SOME. After putting on a virtual race last year during the brunt of the pandemic, the group was happy to bring back runners to downtown D.C.

“What a great SOME community we have. We’re so grateful to be able to do this on Thanksgiving today, and enjoy all the people,” said Ralph Boyd, SOME’s president. He said the community raised more than $625,000 to support people who are experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness in D.C.

Last year, about 2,500 people participated in the turkey trot; this year they tripled that number.

“Folks care. It is an expression of caring,” said Boyd.

He and 8,000 others ran the 5k loop along Pennsylvania Avenue between Freedom Plaza and the Capitol. Boyd described the route as fast and flat.

The fastest runners sprinted to the finish line in just about 15 minutes.

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous. That ought to be against the law,” Boyd said.

While those runners were decked out in athletic gear, others ran at a more leisurely pace in costumes. A Santa was spotted, and even several jive turkeys.

“We like having fun and we love bringing some energy to a race, and we always enjoy watching other people dress up. So it’s like it’s our turn,” said Jessica, wearing her full turkey costume.

She came all the way from San Diego.

“We always look for a fun race to find when we go visit another city, and this was on the calendar,” she said. “So we signed up about two weeks ago and decided to go all out.”