Major retailers keeping doors closed on Thanksgiving Day

Major retailers are keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, a turnaround from previous years when most opened on the holiday to get a head start on Black Friday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend among major retailers was to open on Thanksgiving Day. It was a way to give stores a head start on Black Friday sales. But the pandemic changed everything, forcing retailers to limit crowds inside.

The pre-COVID-19 holiday openings also sparked some public criticism that stores opening on Thanksgiving Day were spoiling once-a-year special family gatherings.

Target announced this week that it will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making the change permanent.

Although no other big retailer has announced plans to permanently close on the Thanksgiving holiday, when most stores close up shop Wednesday night ,they won’t reopen until Friday. Once they reopen, many retailers will offer added early-morning hours for shoppers.

The list of stores closed for Thursday is expansive.

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. So will clothing retailers Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. Big-box chains Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed for the holiday. As will Kohl’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Office Depot and Staples will also be closed, as well as Best Buy, Foot Locker and PetSmart.