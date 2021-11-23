THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Thanksgiving News » Major retailers keeping doors…

Major retailers keeping doors closed on Thanksgiving Day

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 1:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend among major retailers was to open on Thanksgiving Day. It was a way to give stores a head start on Black Friday sales. But the pandemic changed everything, forcing retailers to limit crowds inside.

The pre-COVID-19 holiday openings also sparked some public criticism that stores opening on Thanksgiving Day were spoiling once-a-year special family gatherings.

Target announced this week that it will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making the change permanent.

Although no other big retailer has announced plans to permanently close on the Thanksgiving holiday, when most stores close up shop Wednesday night ,they won’t reopen until Friday. Once they reopen, many retailers will offer added early-morning hours for shoppers.

The list of stores closed for Thursday is expansive.

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. So will clothing retailers Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. Big-box chains Costco and Sam’s Club will also be closed for the holiday. As will Kohl’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Office Depot and Staples will also be closed, as well as Best Buy, Foot Locker and PetSmart.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up