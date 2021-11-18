CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Thanksgiving News » 2021 Thanksgiving grocery store hours

2021 Thanksgiving grocery store hours

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 10:56 AM

You forgot the cranberry sauce again, didn’t you?

Well, that’s OK. Every year, there seems to be at least one item on our Thanksgiving shopping list that gets forgotten. So here are the grocery stores that will and won’t be open for those last-minute buys.

Balducci’s: Open on a reduced schedule from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a store.

Food Lion: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a store location.

Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a store location online.

Giant: All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Catering hours will be cut off at 1 p.m. and pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a local store.

Harris Teeter: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a store location.

Megamart: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Safeway: Stores will be open but hours may vary. Contact your store for more information.

Shoppers: Open until 5 p.m. Find a store location.

Wegmans: Stores will operate from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a location on their website.

Weis: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Store locations can be found on their website.

Whole Foods: Each store will operate on its own schedule. Contact your local store prior to visiting for more details.

Yes! Organic Market: All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find a store on their website.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Lidl
  • MOM’s Organic Market
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s 
  • Virginia ABC (Stores will observe normal hours on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26.)
  • Walmart 

