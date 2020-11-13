DC-area restaurants offer Thanksgiving meals to-go

As people get creative with their Thanksgiving plans — moving away from indoor gatherings — takeout food can be the best option amid coronavirus restrictions. Here are some D.C.-area options.

As friends and family get creative with their Thanksgiving plans — moving away from traditional indoor gatherings — takeout food can be the best option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanksgiving takeout style solves some of the new problems surrounding an unorthodox holiday season by providing individually wrapped meals and utensils, easy and safe cleanup and the elimination of food preparations.

In preparation for this increased need for carryout Thanksgiving meals, local restaurants have bolstered their turkey-day catering options.

Choose wisely and quickly from these Thanksgiving to-go options, as many restaurants reported a record number of holiday orders and dwindling supplies.

As of Nov. 13, the following restaurants are still taking orders:

Founding Farmers (multiple locations)

What it offers: The menu offers a dinner-for-four ($150), which covers all the Thanksgiving classics, among other mix-and-match menu items.

How to order it: Pre-order online by Nov. 23.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: Locations include Reston, Tysons and Potomac.

Clyde’s (multiple locations)

What it offers: The Thanksgiving at Home menu includes a glazed ham meal ($180) and turkey meal ($240), which both serve six to eight people.

How to order it: Pre-order online by Nov. 22.

How to get it: Pickup only on Nov. 26.

Where to pick it up: Locations include Georgetown, Gallery Place, Chevy Chase, Rockville, Reston, Alexandria and Broadlands.

Baker’s Daughter

What it offers: Thanksgiving packages include turkey day mainstays for groups of four to six ($205).

How to order it: Pre-order the holiday meals online.

How to get it: Pickup and delivery.

Where to pick it up: 1402 Okie St. NE, D.C.

Le Diplomate

What it offers: Turkey day meals for two ($120) and four ($240) are available on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

How to order: Pre-order by calling 202-332-3333.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: 1601 14th St. NW, D.C.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

What it offers: Thanksgiving packages are sized for groups of two ($75) to 10 ($335).

How to order: Pre-order these meals on the “Thanksgiving At Home” tab located at the top of the restaurant’s website.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: 1200 19th St. NW, D.C.

Xiquet

What it offers: Complete Thanksgiving meals are offered for groups of four ($220) and eight ($440).

How to order: Pre-order the Thanksgiving meals by Nov. 19.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: 2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW, D.C.

T.J. Stone’s

What it offers: A three-course Thanksgiving meal ($35 per person) among with other holiday standards.

How to order: Pre-order online by Nov. 23.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: 608 Montgomery St., Alexandria, Va.

Lena’s

What it offers: Lena’s menu lists a complete turkey breast meal for four ($69).

How to order: Pre-order meals online until Nov. 22.

How to get it: Pickup only.

Where to pick it up: 401 E Braddock Road, Alexandria, Va.

Stomping Ground